Q. Recently in Clinton, Iowa, the Hy-Vee, Jewel and Fareway have all stopped taking cans redeemed for deposit. We wonder what we are supposed to do with those cans? Did the law change that they don't have to give the money back to you on the deposit? I always thought the rule of thumb was that of they collect the deposit. They have to redeem the deposit. – Don, Clinton, Iowa
A. Alex Moon, Iowa Department of Natural Resources land quality bureau chief, said, "By Iowa law, a business that sells beverages subject to Iowa's bottle deposit system shall not refuse to accept from a consumer any empty beverage container of the kind, size and brand sold by the business, or refuse to pay to the consumer the refund value of 5 cents. The one exception to this requirement is when a redemption center becomes 'approved' for the business selling beverages. When this occurs, the business selling beverages is allowed to refer consumers with empty beverage containers to redeem them at the approved redemption center.
"I checked our files and in February 2018, the Main Avenue Redemption Center (1621 Main Ave, Clinton, Iowa) became the approved redemption center for the following businesses in Clinton: Jewel-Osco, Hy-Vee, Walmart and Fareway. Each store was provided a certificate indicating that the Main Ave. Redemption Center was their 'approved' redemption center and was made aware that they need to post the certificate, and any copies they wished to make, prominently in their stores so that customers would know where to redeem their empty beverage containers for deposit refunds. I have attached copies of the certificates and the letter approving the Main Ave. Redemption Center for those businesses.
"I also found recent records for an additional new redemption center in Clinton that consumers may use called 'EZ Nickel'. It is located at 522 1st Ave."
To view copies of the certificates provided by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Follow up file:
In the May 31, 2018, Ask the Times column, Norma asked if the automated traffic enforcement system in Davenport was still in effect and legal. Lt. Shawn Voigts, Davenport Police Department traffic safety bureau commander, provided some additional information in response to her question:
"The cameras in Davenport are (and have been) operational for several years. The cases mentioned earlier did not include Davenport. The cases had to do with Iowa DOT rules on state highways. Davenport complied with the DOT rules and was allowed to operate the cameras. The Iowa Supreme Court recently ruled against the rules imposed by the Iowa DOT and this allowed some of the cities that had shut down cameras to operate them again."