Friday, May 28, 1948 -- Charles Shuler, one of last Wwho helped build Davenport To Commercial Center, dies
Charles Shuler, 92, coal mines operator, lumberman, banker and one of the last remaining business leaders from the group who built Davenport from a small city to an important commercial center in the years between 1900 and the 1929 depression, died at the home of his son-in-law and daughter, Dr. and Mrs. W. H. Rendleman, 1516 East River Street, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday following an illness of about 10 days duration.
Thursday, May 29, 1958 -- Bettendorf Will Take 80-110 Buffalo Pupils
Buffalo's educational crisis was over today for at least one year. Supt. S. A. Ballantyne announced the Bettendorf school system will open its doors for for Buffalo's high school students for the school year 1958-59. Ballantyne said Bettendorf will absorb between 80 and 110 students from the Buffalo community which had been faced with a crisis of too many children and not enough classroom space.
Thursday, May 30, 1968 -- Spanish Vet Dismayed By Card Burners
John G. Carey, 619 E. Dover Court, a veteran of the Spanish-American War, looked over a map of Vietnam Wednesday as he prepared to mark his 90th Memorial Day. Carey voiced dismay with today's draft card burners, noting that when he was called to active duty in 1898, "They told me I didn't have to go -- but I did." The Davenport veteran was a member of the 6th Illinois Volunteer Regiment, Company E, at Sterling, Ill. Carey is a retired newspaper man who worked for the Davenport Times while in his late teens.
Wednesday, May 31, 1978 -- Sconiers Powers Q-C To Victory
CLINTON -- Daryl Sconiers drove home two runs and scored the third here Tuesday, leading the Southern Division-leading Quad-City Angels to their fourth straight victory, a 3-2 Midwest League success over Clinton.
Wednesday, June 1, 1988 -- Super City stays alive in Moline | Council makes room for ballot question
Moline aldermen, who last week inadvertently blocked the Super City referendum from being on the November ballot, gave the issue new life Tuesday. The city council agreed by a 9 to 5 vote to make room on the November ballot for the Super City issue by removing a referendum from the ballot that would have asked voters if they wanted to change the city clerk's position from elected to appointed.
Tuesday, June 2, 1998 -- TORNADO WARNINGS were too little, too late for communities in South Dakota and Georgia | Partnerships help Q-C
No weather warning system can ever be perfect because of the intangibles involving Mother Nature. But Eric Helgeson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Davenport, said there are more and more devices and procedures these days that give people an opportunity to be fair-warned.
Tuesday, June 3, 2008 -- I-280 bridge to be named for war hero
SPRINGFIELD -- The Interstate 280 bridge in the Quad-Cities can now be called the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Bridge, named after the only known area man to receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor.