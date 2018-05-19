Four years ago, Ben Bruster was undecided on where he would go to college.
Augustana College -- his father’s alma mater -- seemed a long shot. Even with an ACT score of 31 and a grade point average greater than 4.0, he found himself falling short for scholarships and financial aid at other small liberal arts schools which he also felt fit him well.
There was a challenge financially at home, too, so money definitely mattered.
His Augie classmate, Allison Blaisdell, a Rockton Hononegah grad now living in Moline, also faced challenges. She was trying to decide among 13 schools. But the granddaughter and niece of Augie graduates knew where she wanted to go.
Enter Close the Gap, with an offer that guaranteed her a minimum of $2,500 off her tuition per year for four years -- as well as other scholarship money she could earn.
Bruster, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, said Close the Gap also was the deciding factor for him.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, when 630 Augustana College students graduate at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Bruster and Blaisdell will be among 90 students who received four-year Close the Gap scholarships. They are the first class to take part in the program that began in 2014.
In many ways, Close the Gap is working out just how Julie K. Hamann -- an Augustana Board of Trustees member and a 1982 Augie grad -- planned when she made an initial gift of $800,000 and challenged the college to raise another million to help close the gap in the financial aid package of high-need, high-caliber students.
"If they want to be at Augie and they’ve shown that they have a high ability to succeed at college … they should be here," Hamann said. "I would not want them to not be able to experience (Augie) just because of an inability to come up with a few more thousand dollars every year."
Hamann joined Augie's board in 2013. She came up with the idea after learning the school had about four students out of 100 applicants who fit the profile of high achievement/high need.
The program doesn’t just give students financial aid. It eventually connects them with donors who can provide even more than $2,500 if they wish.
Since 2015, donors have committed $4,160,207 to the program. Gifts from 202 individuals, families, foundations and corporations have benefited more than 250 students through Close the Gap.
Bruster and Blaisdell said the program has paid a key role for them.
Bruster said he wanted to attend a smaller college where he believed the environment would most allow him to succeed. Close the Gap made the difference, he said.
"It was one of the things that definitely pulled me to Augustana," he said.
"You are able to attract other students who are in my situation, kind of in that gray area between some schools that are not wanting to offer them that financial aid but are great students," he said. "For me, this was a huge thing."
Bruster began college in pre-med and later shifted to history and geography. He said he's on the verge of a job offer, adding the Augustana environment allowed him to be challenged and to thrive.
"One of the nice things about Augustana is the fact that it’s a small school and I was afforded some opportunities that kids at larger schools have to really struggle to find," he said.
"It’s not that I haven’t worked hard and struggled and things have just been handed to me because they haven’t by any means," he said. "But I think the small environment can really be good for some students. It fosters so much growth and the fact that you have your professors, too, that are right there for you as mentors if you want them. That really has been nice.
“I was a very strong student and, not to sound too entitled, felt that I deserved a good amount of aid and was not getting that," he said. "So the fact that Augie gave me that and part of it was the Close the Gap scholarship, that was exciting to me. I am thankful for that now.
"For the first time in my life, I just feel really confident, kind of comfortable in my own skin," Bruster said. “It’s such a great feeling when you actually feel that."
Blaisdell said Close the Gap also was the deciding factor for her, and didn't require additional paperwork. She interned with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, studied in India and majored in accounting and business administration. She will begin her job this fall.
"Without Close the Gap, Augustana would have been out of my reach financially," she said. "The scholarship made Augustana possible.
"It meant so much to me to know there was a donor out there who was invested in my success," she said in an email. "And it meant even more to have the opportunity to meet donors and hear their own Augustana stories that inspired their stewardship."
Hamann is thrilled at what she started, noting she met many Close the Gap students at a recent reception.
"It was just a real highlight of my life that I got to see those kids," she said. "I can’t find the right words about how good it makes you feel to impact somebody’s life — maybe forever."