Augustana College has announced it will be spending $1 million on beautification projects the next few years.
The Blue, Gold and Beautiful campaign was unveiled Friday afternoon during a news conference in front of the Thomas Tredway Library on the Rock Island campus.
The planned work will include improvements to stairways, railings, sidewalks, landscaping and other parts of Augustana's infrastructure, said Kent Barnds, the college's executive vice president of external relations. The goal, in part, is to improve or maintain the campus's appearance, as well as to develop a uniform look that will remind people they are at Augustana.
Barnds said how the campus looks is important to students and alumni. People who choose to enroll at the college don't usually mention how Augustana looks as a deciding factor; they usually say it "felt right."
But Barnds said he believes the beauty of the campus is part of that. "The campus itself is an important recruiting tool," he said.
Another element of the project is a new plaza planned in the center of campus, said Kirk D. Anderson, chief financial officer and vice president of administration.
An image of a possible design showed permanent awnings about a round paved area with large square stones bordering it.
The projects will have efficiency and ease of maintenance in mind, Anderson said. The campus may not need all of the sidewalks it has, for instance, and the need for snow removal and other upkeep will be factored into the designs.
Augustana also plans to target potholes, erosion and other wear and tear, Anderson said.
"Some of this work obviously isn't very glamorous but it is very important," he said.
Work is expected to begin in June, depending on the weather and when contractors can be available, said Ashleigh Johnston, Augustana's director of public relations and social media.
The $1 million, drawn from Augustana's funds, will be spread over a three-year period, probably in even increments, Anderson said.
Anderson said the beautification projects will be underway at the same time as many other recently announced capital projects at the campus. They include an $8 million to $9 million addition to the Hanson Hall of Science and the $1.5 million expansion of the Betsey Brodahl Building.
Recent Augustana projects include the $20 million add-on to the Tredway Library that became the Gerber Center for Student Life, the $9.8 million renovation of Old Main, and an upgrade to the football and track stadium that cost about $8 million.