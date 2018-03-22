Augustana College’s Sorenson Hall was on lockdown for about an hour Thursday afternoon as Rock Island police and firefighters investigated the contents of a suspicious envelope.
College spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston said authorities asked the college to lock down the building while the investigation was being conducted, but there was no immediate threat and people were able to move throughout the building.
No threat was found.
Augustana College officials sent an E2Campus alert to students, faculty and staff that authorities.
The Dean of Students Office also issued an email that stated an envelope was being investigated.
After about an hour, another alert was sent that the investigation found no threat and the lockdown was lifted.
-- Thomas Geyer