Augustana College has filed a lawsuit against Rock Island alleging the city is responsible for the draining of the campus slough last year.
The slough, near the Thomas Tredway Library, began draining on June 3, 2017, and the water flooded parts of the campus. Augustana officials said at the time that the water damaged Bergendoff Hall, Centennial Hall, the Carver Center, the Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex and surrounding parking lots. The pipe was replaced and the slough refilled within a few weeks.
The suit, filed Friday, contends that it was Rock Island's job to maintain the city-owned sewer pipe that ran beneath the slough, that city staff was aware that the pipe was at risk of failure, and that nothing was done to fix the pipe or to warn the college of the problem.
In lawsuits, the people or entities named as defendants file answers to the plaintiff's complaints. In these documents the defendants respond to the allegations against them. Rock Island, which is the only defendant named in the Augustana suit, had not done so as of Monday.
City Attorney Dave Morrison said Monday that he had not received the suit, and declined to comment on it.
Augustana contends that the 36-inch pipe was surveyed in 2003 and the city discovered tree roots and mineral deposits had forced their way into the pipe, which was cracked.
The suit alleges Rock Island did not correct the issues or warn Augustana of the risk. The line further cracked, then broke on June 3.
The college is seeking damages in excess of $750,000, according to the suit.
The next court date for the case is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to Rock Island County court records.