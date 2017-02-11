They came in large numbers Saturday to view, sit in and, in some cases, take test drives during the 23rd annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport.
“We like it. We came here last year, too,” Jennifer Miller of Silvis said. “Our favorite was the Ford Explorer. It is fun to see all the newest models.”
The show is produced by Motor Trend Auto Show and sponsored locally by 83 auto dealers from 17 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, event coordinator Susan Shrader said.
She said the dealers involved primarily help raise funds for scholarships. Proceeds benefit the Iowa-Illinois Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund. To date, she said, more than $337,000 has been given to college-bound and trade school students. They hope to raise $40,000 this year, she added.
The primary goal of the show, however, is to introduce consumers to the latest models of automobiles.
“They know this is important in the car-buying industry,” she said. “Oftentimes, people come to make a decision on one vehicle, only to end up buying another."
“I really like it,” Pat Haring of Camanche, Iowa, said. “We have a 2017 Chevrolet Volt, and we wanted to see if the 2018 Volt had any changes. But the latest they had was the 2017.”
Charlie and Pat Swanson of Davenport were not all that impressed.
“My thoughts are, they all look alike and seem to have the same width, height, etc.” Charlie Swanson said.
“It is interesting to see some differences,” Pat Swanson added. “But I think all cars are primarily the same. I am not impressed with the cars nowadays. But it was nice to walk around and see them all.”
Most liked everything about the show.
“We come to it every year and always have a car or two we really like,” Dan Edler of Cedarville, Illinois, said. “Last year, we came and went home and bought a car we saw here.
“We have always liked this show. It is quite large. It is the same distance for us as the Chicago Auto Show, 100 miles, but the traffic is so bad in Chicago. “We have always come to the Quad-Cities a lot and spent some money.”
Shrader said this year's show offers test drives in some of the vehicles. It is the first time in six years that has been offered.
Staff on hand to facilitate those test drives said crowds were large. The show also has a Toyota NASCAR simulator that allows people feel what it is like to drive in a NASCAR race car.
Also new is the Memory Lane featuring many classic cars to view.