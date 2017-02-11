IF YOU GO

The 23rd annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Sunday is Family Day and has many activities for kids, including a jump house, face painting, balloon artists, a petting zoo and a carnival from noon to 4 p.m.

The cost is $8 for adults, 13 and older; $6 for seniors, 62 and older; and $3 for children, ages 7-12

For ticket discounts, go to quadcityautoshow.com.