An autopsy is pending for man who was found floating in the Mississippi River near the Credit Island causeway Wednesday.
Davenport police said in media release the body was located about 10:57 a.m. by a fisherman and was recovered by the Davenport Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
No other information, including the identity of the man, was released Wednesday, but police said it was not connected to a vehicle spotted in the river near the Interstate 280 Bridge earlier that morning.
Police have not yet said whether it is the man reported missing after he reportedly fell into the river on Saturday.
Davenport Fire crews were called to the Davenport Sailing Club, 1225 E. River Drive, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday to assist with looking for the man.
Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey said in a media release Saturday that the "probability was high" that the man fell into the river.
Crews from Davenport Fire, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, East Moline, Department of Natural Resources and Coast Guard all supplied boats and equipment to look for the man.
The dive team from Big River rescue also assisted Saturday afternoon.