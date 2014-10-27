After 10 long and hurtful years, John F. Baker Jr. is getting his rightful place on the Hall of Honor at Moline High School.
The Quad-Cities' only Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Baker was an Army private in 1966 when he was thrust into a deadly battle in the jungles of Vietnam. His Medal of Honor citation reads like a script from an action film — killing enemy snipers, rescuing his wounded comrades and rushing repeatedly back to the front for more.
In 1968, an estimated 10,000 Quad-Citians attended a parade in Baker's honor, celebrating his outstanding military distinction. Kids asked for his autograph, the community raised money to build him a house, and Moline High School gave him an honorary diploma, because he'd dropped out to enlist.
The Davenport native who grew up in Moline continued to serve his country long after Vietnam. He stayed with the Army until his retirement in 1989. He worked as a computer analyst for one of the largest Veterans Administration hospitals in the country, served on the National Cemetery Association's Advisory Committee on Cemeteries and Memorials (a presidential appointment), was a board member for the Medal of Honor Society and spoke at more than 1,000 American schools about the importance of education.
But his own high school snubbed him.
In 2004, members of the Hall of Honor committee rejected Baker's nomination to join other Moline standouts who accomplished the committee's mission: "To honor Moline High School alumni who have achieved distinction and positively influenced the lives of others."
Then-principal Gary Koeller said Baker was passed over because he didn't graduate. His honorary diploma (which, by the way, Baker kept in a frame) had been merely for show — a way for his high school to get in on the hero craze. The principal also said the Hall of Honor committee was looking for nominees with "a little more longevity ... not just a single phenomenon."
His post-service commitment to his country evidently was as unimportant as the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Purple Heart he was awarded in battles prior to the one that earned him the Medal of Honor.
But there was a more sinister reason for the continued refusal to induct him and for the poor excuses used to defend it: In the background, a former stepson of Baker's was carrying out a character assassination. When a couple of fellow Vietnam Veterans got wind of it, they investigated and submitted a long report that dismissed the allegations.
Meanwhile, Baker pretended the snub didn't really bother him. He had the Medal of Honor, after all.
When he died in 2012 at the age of 66, his wife, Donnell Baker, disclosed that the hero had, in fact, been quietly and deeply hurt.
Fellow Vietnam veterans Bill Albracht and Ray Hamilton weren't having it. In the fall of 2011, they marched into the office of then-principal Bill Burrus.
"The guys from (Vietnam Veterans Chapter) 299 came in wanting to know why Sgt. Baker didn't get his official diploma," Burrus recalled Monday. "I said I couldn't give him a diploma, but the Board of Education could."
Shortly after the visit to the principal's office, Hamilton and Albracht found a way to help make Baker's diploma legit. Hamilton got wind of a little-known initiative by the Illinois Legislature that granted diplomas to servicemen who had dropped out of high school to enlist and served honorably.
"Obviously, we knew Johnny would qualify," Hamilton said Monday.
With an official nomination form and diploma in hand, the Hall of Honor committee earlier this month reconsidered Baker. This time, no one from the 2004 board was still serving. Hamilton, also a Moline graduate, is among the fresh faces, and Burrus is chairman.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
When the seven committee members were asked to rank about 50 nominees, Baker landed right on top.
"When the U.S. Government recognizes you as one of the best, it doesn't get any better than the Medal of Honor," Burrus said. "You don't get higher qualifications than that."
In ceremonies in February, Baker finally will be properly recognized. And Chapter 299 is making sure his widow is here to see it.
"It was something that needed to be done, but it was a very delicate issue," Hamilton said. "The previous board chose to accept allegations and slander without checking it out.
"As veterans, you want to be involved in worthwhile things. If something needs to be corrected, you look for a way to make the correction. Johnny was a down-to-earth, rock-solid guy who died too young. A big part of his problems was the exposure to Agent Orange during the war. He didn't complain about that. He didn't complain about anything.
"We did the right thing, finally. It's a bittersweet closure, because John Baker couldn't be here to see it."
Barb Ickes can be contacted at 563-383-2316 or bickes@qctimes.com.