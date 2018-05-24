It doesn't happen often, but Illinois is far superior to Iowa in this case.
When it comes to punishing people who abuse and torture dogs and cats, Iowa ranks second-worst in the nation while Illinois is among the top five states.
When the Animal Rescue League of Iowa proposed amendments to the state law that seeks to protect dogs and cats, Illinois law was their guide.
The amendments approved this year by the Iowa Senate would have increased penalties for crimes that sicken most Iowans. For those convicted more than once of abuse or neglect of a dog or cat, causing serious injury or death, the penalty would increase from an aggravated misdemeanor to the more serious class D felony.
For torturing a companion animal, a felony charge automatically would result. A second offense of torture would lead to a more serious felony.
But the bill didn't make it to the Iowa House. It was hijacked by House leadership and the powerful agriculture lobby.
"It got through the House judiciary sub-committee but, at full committee, the House leadership suddenly pulled it away into agriculture (committee)," said Tracey Kuehl, an active member of Quad-City Animal Advocates. "Any animal bill that goes to the agriculture committee dies, period."
But the Iowa code in question specifically exempts livestock and wild animals. So, what is the agriculture lobby doing with its nose in a bill that deals with the abuse and torture of pets?
"Ag is not sensitive to the fact companion animals should be treated differently," Kuehl said. "If you get in trouble for hitting a dog, they think you can't hit your hog."
While many of us do not wish to see any animals mistreated, we can appreciate that animals bred as food don't have a bed full of toys on the living room floor. The point of writing legislation that is specific to companion animals (while omitting livestock) is to criminalize cases, such as the one in which a Davenport puppy was beaten to death with a baseball bat for peeing on the floor.
But agricultural interest clearly is inner-bred.
For instance, at least one Des Moines lobbyist represents both the Iowa Federation of Animal Breeders (pet producers) and the poultry and dairy associations. While pet producers deserve representation, too, Iowa has an indisputable puppy mill problem, and the people who are making money on animals' suffering are among those most adamantly opposed to laws protecting dogs and cats.
"It seems like the naysayers ... were coming from the commercial dog breeding industry," Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin said of his group's rejected proposals. "We're constantly facing these lobbyists at every turn.
"This should've been the law we all agreed on. It (amended bill) stayed out of agriculture, but agriculture didn't stay out of dogs and cats."
Plenty of pet producers, including Iowa dog breeders, are running legitimate, responsible businesses. Some are not.
Just this month, the Humane Society of the United States published its "Horrible Hundred" list, which calls out the worst puppy mills and dog sellers in the country by state. The agency looked at the cruelest conditions, often cited by USDA inspectors, at breeding operations where the emphasis is profit, not welfare.
Iowa has the third-most puppy mills in the country with 10. In total, Iowa has 260 licensed dog breeding facilities while Illinois has just 35. Advocates credit tough anti-abuse laws. Though Illinois also has lots of rural land and four times as many people, the whole state has only one problem breeder, according to the Humane Society of the U.S.
Speaking of the U.S., the federal agriculture department — USDA — is supposed to be cracking down on puppy mills throughout the country. Animal advocates say the agency has been ineffective with its breeding operations inspections for many years, but it now is worse than ever. The agency rabidly rejects any efforts to bring the worst-of-the-worst puppy mills into the public eye.
One way they do so is to redact, or cover with a dark marker, nearly every detail on inspection reports.
From her farmhouse north of Bettendorf, Kuehl began sending Freedom of Information requests to the USDA in early 2016. By May of 2017, she had made 150 requests and since has received 135 replies. But a reply should not suggest she got answers.
The USDA response included 199 pages of documents related to inspections from Iowa dog-breeding operations. With the exception of the name of the inspector, name of the license holder, the certificate number and the date, every other detail was redacted. In other words, the inspection results that clearly are a matter of public record were useless.
And the USDA defended its uselessness, writing, "... protection against embarrassment or harassment of licensee far outweighs any public interest."
In other words, if you want to be certain you are adopting a puppy that was bred in a humane environment, that's too bad. The possibility of embarrassing an irresponsible breeder is far more important.
"We want to see those redactions (on inspections) changed," Colvin, of the Animal Rescue League, said. "There is no other way to know if horrendous things are happening at dog breeding operations."
Kuehl said the system that appears to be protecting bad breeders is at work in the Iowa legislature, too.
"The legislators we talk to love to talk about their pets," she said. "In the end, they're scared of ag. They talk about protecting companion animals as if it's the demise of Iowa agriculture, and that's ridiculous.
"We sit right next door to one of the best anti-neglect and anti-cruelty states in the country. So, why is Iowa so far in the dark?"
That's easy: Look who turned off the lights.