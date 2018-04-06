A few years before the school superintendent in Muscatine landed the job of chief administrator at the Bettendorf-based Mississippi Bend Area Education Association (AEA), the agency was loaded.
Mississippi Bend ended its 2012 fiscal year with more than $9 million in reserves, more than enough to provide services like special education to about 50,000 eastern Iowa students.
But in 2015, the year after Bill Decker took over, the agency was about $100,000 in the hole. Last year, it sunk to more than $5 million in debt, raising concerns the agency was in jeopardy.
Some blamed Decker, accusing him of misspending or overspending.
The Iowa Department of Education became concerned by the AEA's declining year-end fund balances, and "various parties" complained about financial management.
As a result, the Department of Education conducted an on-site review of the AEA's finances and financial management in 2016. In its findings, the state agency reported every effort was being made to get the AEA back on track.
"The review team found nothing to indicate the current administration has done, or is doing, anything other than try to restore balance and rhythm to the financial management of the agency," concluded Jeff Berger, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Education.
But the state's confidence in the AEA clearly has waned.
State: Budget rejected
On March 29, the Iowa State Board of Education accepted recommendations made earlier in the month by the Department of Education and rejected the Mississippi Bend AEA's latest proposed budget, which projects a negative ending balance of $3.75 million.
In addition, the Iowa Auditor's office is to begin a special financial audit of the AEA, based on state-level concerns about potentially improper spending of federal special-education funds.
"It is recommended that the State Board approve the AEA budgets for fiscal year 2018-2019, with the exception of Mississippi Bend AEA," the Department of Education wrote to the State Board. "For Mississippi Bend AEA, it is recommended to return the budget with comments requiring the agency to do the following: 1) provide assurance in writing no later than the May 10 meeting of the State Board, that the AEA will construct a plan to balance the budget within two years, and 2) submit the complete two-year budget plan, approved by the AEA board, no later than September 1, 2018."
And that's what the Board of Education did, adding to it the promise of a follow-up visit to Bettendorf.
At the meeting in Des Moines, Decker told the board he was "in complete agreement" with the recommendations.
“As it exists right now, we have a plan, and we’ll need to shorten that plan a little bit,” he told the board. “But we have a great deal of confidence we’ll be able to get that done.”
State board chairman Charles Edwards said he worries the fast track to a balanced budget could impact services the AEA provides to its schools. He recommended members of the State Board of Education visit Bettendorf to observe Mississippi Bend.
“It’s pretty alarming that this would have gotten so out of hand that you now are having to scramble to get these numbers in line,” Edwards said.
Decker said he would have preferred officials at the Department of Education had come directly to him, prior to making the "hard line" recommendations to the State Board. He was prepared, he said, to have a conversation about plans to balance the budget within three years. He vowed to "work really hard to not have it (the abbreviated timeline) affect our staff."
For several years, Decker said, he has been trying to spare the AEA and the 21 school districts it serves from a financial culture shock that would result from broad, swift cuts. Massive state funding cuts already have threatened to harm the agency, he said, and he's been doing his level best to keep dozens of Iowa schools in meaningful special education and other support.
He repeatedly referred to metaphorically "ripping off the Band-Aid," meaning the agency had the option of enduring all the financial pain at once, rather than slowly cutting back. If, for instance, the AEA chose to slash jobs, rather than relying on attrition, he said, more damage would have been done to the AEA's mission than a few years of budget deficits.
What happened
The Mississippi Bend AEA's finances started to fall apart in 2015, Decker said.
Understanding why, however, requires a look back several more years.
In about 2012, former chief administrator Glenn Pelecky "got wind," Decker said, of the Iowa Legislature's growing disapproval of the piles of money being held in school district and AEA reserves across the state.
Pelecky recommended spending down the reserves, and his board of directors agreed. They bought a new boiler for the sprawling agency headquarters, the former Bettendorf High School, and they invested in parking lot improvements, among other things, Decker said.
But no one knew the cuts in state funding to AEAs were only just beginning and would result in about $20 million less for the Mississippi Bend AEA alone over the course of a half-dozen years.
Decker said he put an end to overspending. But it was too late.
As state funds continued to fall, the AEA had to borrow money to make payroll. Last year, Mississippi Bend took out $8 million in warrants, which are similar to bonds issued by municipalities to finance capital projects. The interest cost alone on the warrants for this fiscal year is $235,000.
For the first quarter of recent fiscal years, Decker said, his agency has had to find a way to pay employees, because state funds don't arrive until the second quarter. With no remaining reserves, the AEA had to borrow. With a total payroll of $27 million annually, he had to come up with more than $6 million to cover salaries.
That was just one problem.
Though overused, the expression "perfect storm" is apt for explaining the dynamics that were at play to push the agency so deeply into the red.
Bad, expensive timing
Over the past five years, Decker said, his agency has enjoyed only one year of "average" insurance expenses.
The other four years, the self-insured AEA has been hammered with unexpected medical bills. Given the timing, that really hurt.
Joe Adam is vice president of the AEA's board of directors, and he agreed the deficits have been the result of multiple blows, not just one thing.
“Some decisions made by the agency, in retrospect, were ill-advised, inappropriate," he said, referring to the previous eagerness to spend down reserves. "No one dreamed we’d be going through the next six or eight years with (state) cuts.”
Adam cited two factors that “disproportionately affect” the Mississippi Bend AEA, compared to the other eight in the sate: The unusually high insurance claims and “methodology” in projecting budget reserves.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, he said, “My understanding is we paid out a half million dollars in (medical) claims.”
Decker also addressed problems with the "methodology" used to arrive at budget projections that, for several years in a row, missed the mark by millions.
Part of the problem, he said, is an aged accounting system.
"It was OK for a long time," he said of the software. "If you were off, and you had plenty of money, it's OK. I'm not talking about malfeasance in absolutely any way. I don't even know how old that system is. No one here can remember when we got it."
In its 2016 financial review, the Department of Education concluded: "Virtually all adjustments made by the agency in terms of its organization, structure, program delivery, and financial management process have been implemented to get the agency 'right-sized' and back to a solvent financial position."
Cutting jobs
Decker said it was important to him that the agency make steady progress toward solvency, rather than "ripping off the Band-Aid."
He says he could have just started cutting jobs, for instance.
Instead, from 2014 to 2018, the AEA has reduced its number of positions from 299 to 264 through retirements and other vacancies created through attrition. The 35 positions amount to 12 percent in payroll savings, or just over $800,000.
Cuts in administrative positions have been nearly identical to those in certified staff cuts, which are positions directly related to the AEA's mission and include occupational and physical therapists, speech-language specialists and social workers.
Mississippi Bend has some unique struggles related to staffing, too, Decker said: It has the highest salary schedule of all the AEAs; 195-day contracts, rather than 190-day contacts; a 1 percent professional-development add on.
“That’s what I inherited,” he said. “I guess I wouldn’t want to speak to why that happened. The advantage is we have a very high-quality staff. So, there’s an advantage to it."
The number of contract days recently was reduced, and the costly professional development benefit is being eliminated, he said.
Anonymous criticism
In recent months, state officials have been notified about concerns at Mississippi Bend AEA by people who seem to have some understanding of its operations. Similarly anonymous letters were sent to the Quad-City Times, urging an investigation into financial dealings at the AEA.
The complaints included claims that Decker eliminated an inequitably high number of positions held by women when he took over, that he spent extravagantly on office renovations and was inappropriately compensated for personal expenses, among other things.
"I'm aware of a lot of anonymous communication," Decker said of the letters. "It is something of an unfortunate tradition in our agency."
Each of the claims was addressed:
It is true, in fact, that more women than men were affected by reorganization. But that's because the AEA is a female-heavy agency with 260 women and only 40 men on staff when he arrived.
His office was renovated after he came and new furniture was ordered, but the improvements were added to the agency budget before he arrived.
Regarding personal expenses, Decker's travel was a specific complaint. However, his contract requires him to maintain active membership in several state and national professional organizations, which require travel. More obviously, however, his agency provides services to more than 150 schools in Iowa, and he oversees those relationships.
One national organization raised suspicions in particular, partly because the District Administrative Leadership Institute, DALI, is a private, for-profit company, and Decker serves on its executive committee. His role was questioned, given that the AEA pays DALI for training for superintendents, and Decker frequently is reimbursed for travel expenses to DALI events.
But he said the AEA's involvement with the group that specializes in leadership development training for superintendents began before his time.
“My predecessor began the arrangement,” he said, adding that he supports the arrangement, partly because it saves money. “Other AEAs probably spend many more times the money to bring speakers in.
“It’s not my decision at all to continue this. If they (the board) said no, my response would be, ‘That would cost more.’”
Under this year's contract, the AEA pays DALI $30,000 for access to training by 12 of its superintendents, including hotel and some other travel costs. The contracts are renegotiated each year, he said.
He praised DALI for its ability to connect people with their peers and encourage collaboration. He described his role on the executive committee as “probably the most overblown title in the world,” saying he merely shares his impressions of DALI's performance.
Finally, anonymous critics took issue with the fact Decker was reimbursed $5,000 for moving expenses from Muscatine to Davenport two years after he took the job at the AEA. But he said, and the board vice president confirmed, that the expense was negotiated at the time he was hired.
Decker said he wanted his daughter to finish high school in Muscatine before relocating, so he delayed the move.
Regarding the whole collection of complaints, Decker pointed out his agency has thrice been audited since he took over. Though state officials have recommended some changes, no evidence of wrongdoing ever has emerged.