She must be the most well-connected person in the Quad-Cities.
Shirley Barrett possesses personally addressed letters from presidents, movie stars, astronauts — you name it.
A dozen oversized photo albums tell as much about Shirley as they do the few thousand people featured inside: She loves people; She has a gift for writing poetry; She's a sucker for veterans and animals; She has a way of getting people to engage.
As we thumbed through a few of her albums Monday, Shirley sat across from me, frequently leaning forward to tap an index finger against an open page and tell some detail she tucked into her memory decades ago.
"That's when I did the 'Oprah' show," she said, tapping on a photo of her with Winfrey.
"When you get to the Boy George photo, I've got a funny story," she said when I opened the album marked "Entertainment."
Letter after letter was written on White House stationery. Lady Bird Johnson, wife of President Lydon B. Johnson, wrote Shirley a note of thanks for a poem she'd sent.
Johnson's vice president, Hubert Humphrey, wrote to thank Shirley, "... for your recent letter sharing your views on U.S. policy in Vietnam."
She reached out, and people reached back. Some of the autographs probably were signed by important people's secretaries. But it appears that most were not and contain personal messages.
For instance, she has at least a half-dozen letters from U.S. Army Gen. William C. Westmoreland. The unlikely pair traded letters even as Westmoreland was in command of U.S. forces in Vietnam.
"I wrote him just regular letters like you would anybody," she said.
When Shirley saw that Westmoreland was on "Larry King Live," she called into the show's phone bank. And wouldn't you know? She got through.
"This is the letter, thanking me for calling into the show," she said, tapping at a 1980 correspondence with the general, which included a photo of Westmoreland on the golf course with his wife.
She has autographed photos from two former kings of Saudi Arabia. The same goes for astronauts Virgil Grissom, Alan B. Shepard and Sally Ride.
"I got the Russian cosmonauts, too," she said, digging into another album.
Her album marked "Business and Sports" contains some off-beat autographed photos, including Colonel Sanders and Orville Redenbacher. She has Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, Walter Cronkite, Ted Turner, J. Edgar Hoover.
She has an autographed black-and-white photo of filmmaker George Lucas, taken on the set of 'Star Wars.' And there's a thank-you card from American composer Irving Berlin.
The "Foreign" album includes letters from the late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos.
She also has correspondence from the late Panamanian dictator, Manuel Noriega, who has a strikingly harsh signature and wrote in 1988 about seeing Shirley on "Oprah." Another letter is from Anwar Sadat, a president of Egypt who was assassinated.
As we turned pages in the "Entertainment" album, we remarked on how many of her long-ago missives came from people who since have died, including Michael Jackson, Robin Williams and Debbie Reynolds.
So, how and why did Shirley begin writing letters to so many people?
"Growing up in Tennessee, I loved the theater," she said, her accent coming through loud and clear in the word, "thee-a-ter."
"My daddy would give me 50 cents, and I could spend the whole day at the thee-a-ter. That would buy my popcorn and candy, and I'd even have a little left."
Shirley married at 17 and moved to Ohio before settling with her late husband, Haskel Barrett, in Rock Island.
"When I started doing this and got more and more into the letters, the public library was my greatest source of information," she said. "I'd sit down to read the New York Times and see who was on Broadway.
"Then I started getting interested in all people, and they all were willing to write back to me."
Now 82, Shirley still pursues her hobby, but she doesn't do it with quite the gusto she did in the early years.
"I've just always been this way," she said. "I'm what you call a people person. I wrote to just about everyone I could think of. It wouldn't work like that now. I'm not interested in an email. A letter really told you something."
One thing her letter collection reveals about Shirley is her devotion to those who serve in the military. You can see it in the 82nd Airborne patch sent to her in 1969 by Brig. Gen. George Dickerson. And letter-after-letter from some commanding officer somewhere, thanking Shirley for the gifts she sent to the troops or the meaningful poem she wrote to send cheer.
"I was told my poems were read on Armed Forces radio in Vietnam," she said. "I never had a lesson in my life in anything, but I sure could write a letter."
Again, she tapped a finger, this time on the photo of herself with an elderly man, holding a military medal.
"That's Ernie Sheer," Shirley said. "I found out he didn't get the Silver Star he had coming to him from World War I, and I said, 'That's not gonna work.'
"I wrote and wrote, and we got him that medal. That one even made the front page of the Miami Herald."
The first response she ever got came from actor Robert Mitchum in 1962. The most recent is a photo with a note written on the back from Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway musical, 'Hamilton.'
She figures she'll write a few more. For now, it's fun to dig out the boxes of albums and remember.
"I don't judge anybody," she said. "I've enjoyed hearing from everybody from all over the world and from all walks of life. If you're looking for a perfect person, you'll have an empty chair.
"There isn't one of us who's perfect. I suppose that's part of what I like about people."