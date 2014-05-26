If word on the street is correct, it would appear the Quad-City Criterium has found a new home in Davenport's East Village.
The 49th Criterium made its maiden run through the Village on Memorial Day, and both competitors and spectators gave the move some sweaty thumbs-ups.
Even after crashing near the turn at 11th and Mound streets, Ethan Aronson, of Bettendorf, said the course was a thrill.
"The hill was pretty good-sized, and the ride down was a lot," the 11-year-old said, appearing to give little care to the bandages wrapped around his arm and leg. "There was a crash, and I couldn't avoid it. I totally crashed into the (official) motorcycle."
Brennan Foster, 13, of Louisville, Ky., met Ethan on the course and offered his assessment of the crash: "There's this one crack on the downhill and, when you hit it, it jerks you a little bit. I think that's what happened there."
As for the 12 percent grade at Hillcrest Avenue, Ethan offered an 11-year-old's take: "I was exhausted by the second of the five or six laps up. I think it's just because I'm not in the best shape of my life. Actually, yes I am." (Hahahaha!)
The hill sidelined Quad-City BMX professional Jeff Holtz, who was racing the Criterium for the first time.
"On the first turn up, I missed a shift," he said, rubbing his painful hamstring. "I pulled a muscle. I didn't know the hamstring would pull this tight."
He watched the Criterium for many years in downtown Rock Island. Friends have been trying to talk Holtz into racing in it for about a decade, he said, and he finally gave in.
"Of course, the first year, and I have to climb this hill," he said. "Just because I got hurt doesn't mean I won't be back next year. Now that I've failed it, I'll come back to defeat it."
John Chebuhar, who frequently raced in the Criterium during its first years in Moline's Olde Towne, rode his bike from LeClaire and was watching the race from 12th Street, near Christie Street.
"Each race has its own character and its own following," he said. "I've been with the (bicycle) club since the 1970s, and I'll be eager to hear the feedback — from the riders and from the homeowners.
"I'm sure the racers will like it. I always hated the flat courses. I hope the residents don't complain too much about not being able to get out to get their groceries or whatever. You know, the spiked shoes are great for aerating lawns."
Suzanne Vos, whose house is at the peak of Hillcrest, where the course turns onto a short stretch of Glenwood Avenue, said she did not intend to complain about the cyclists cutting through her yard.
"It doesn't bother me," she said. "I'm not advocating for it, but it's not the end of the world.
"It's fun! I think it's good for the East Village, and it's good for the neighborhood."
She is working on a creative strategy for next year.
"I think I'll charge by having people pull weeds," she joked. "You want to sit in my yard? You've gotta pull some weeds.
"Honestly, I haven't heard one neighbor complain. Everybody's pumped."
Though the crowds along the course started out fairly sparse, they grew as the day went on. Many Village merchants had their hands full from the beginning of the day, however, including the East Village Cafe at 11th Street and Jersey Ridge Road. Cyclists and spectators were standing eight- and 10- deep in line for breakfast fare and fluids.
Somebody must have asked for more cowbells, too, because the clang of the bells could be heard at nearly every corner. And the beauty of the neighborhood above the Village is all the mature trees, which give lots of places for spectators to grab some shade.
On the short straightaway at Glenwood, a blow-up gorilla that must have stood 25 feet tall was a popular place for cellphone selfies. But the downhill at Fulton that followed had cyclists speeding by so fast, many photos were a blur of bikes. In fact, the official motorcycle had to gun it about halfway down to keep up with the racers.
At that kind of speed, crashes can be devastating, and medics were placed at the most treacherous spots on the route. Some of the EMTs also were on bikes.
Keith Claussen, a volunteer with the Davenport Amateur Radio Club, was posted at the top of Fulton, where racers begin the fastest part of the course.
"If there are any problems, I use my handheld radio to alert medics," he said. "You can tell instantly if somebody's really hurt. In other cases, we do a slow count to 10. If they can't get up, we'll call. Many of 'em tough it out."
From a spectator's viewpoint, they were all toughing it out.