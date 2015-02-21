It sounded like a tall tale, a load of hooey.
A reader sent an email to the Quad-City Times last week, asking us to look into the city of Davenport's explanation for failing to clear the lagoon at Vander Veer Park this season for ice skating.
When the reader called the Parks & Rec office to ask about it, he was told there were so many ducks hanging out at Vander Veer, they were raising the temperature of the water and preventing it from thoroughly freezing.
On Friday morning, parks director Scott Hock clarified the explanation.
"Around Christmas, we shooed the waterfowl off, but it (ice) didn't get thick enough for us to get equipment on," he said. "Then it got warmer, and the ice opened up again.
"If the ducks are sitting there, it won't freeze solid. It's partly their movement and partly their heat. When it's really cold, it'll still freeze."
Hock then vowed to check on the ice at Vander Veer to see whether it now meets the city's required weight-tolerant depth of 6 inches.
"We did check it today," he reported Friday afternoon. "We do have adequate depth."
A couple of city workers will go onto the ice Monday, he said, and clear the snow and improve the surface. It's pretty late in the season to start preparing a city lagoon for ice skating, but Hock said it's not that much work.
"There is a large group of outdoor pond skaters who would probably enjoy it," he said.
Those same skaters probably would have enjoyed it in January, too, but the blasted ducks ruined it. Sort of.
Hock is mostly correct about waterfowl and openings in the ice. But the ducks are getting a little too much credit.
"Mallards and Canada geese are our heartiest winter waterfowl," said Orrin Jones, waterfowl research biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at Clear Lake. "They group into larger flocks, bunching together.
"Every water body is a little different. They can keep it open to a certain point, and then it's going to get too cold. Most of the time, it gets cold enough to push them out."
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
January evidently didn't get cold enough, because Vander Veer never was open for skating. This winter may feel mild compared to last year's Pain in the Arctic, but January was average by Iowa standards. In fact, the average high (30 degrees) and average low (12.9) were nearly dead-on for typical Januaries.
It would follow that the lagoon probably had plenty of ice for at least part of the season, but the shoreline presence of so many ducks and geese must have led to some premature presumptions.
"The more waterfowl, the bigger the open pocket of water," Jones said. "But birds rarely are able to keep a wetland open for very long."
And, in fact, the open pockets created by waterfowl have very little to do with the birds radiating heat.
"It's really their movement," Jones said. "By going from the edge of the ice, then gently disturbing it, they maintain an open pocket. But they couldn't survive if they gave off much heat."
In other words, the duck-goose explanation is mostly accurate. A large collection of waterfowl probably did prevent the pond at Vander Veer from sufficiently freezing for parts of this ice-skating season. But there surely have been days when the city could have permitted skating, if only they'd taken a gander.