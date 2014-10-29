Thankfully, somebody called it in.
An animal control officer for the Humane Society of Scott County got the call in June about an injured cat in the area of 65th and Scott streets, Davenport.
"We got the call about a very skinny orange cat with some kind of plastic around its neck," recalled Teresa LaBella, development manager for the shelter. "We named him Raggedy Man, because he looked so bad when he came in."
Even before the long-haired orange-colored male made it to the shelter, though, he had to see a vet. His condition was dire and, though full-grown, he weighed only 3 pounds.
"There was a zip tie imbedded so deeply in his neck, he couldn't eat," LaBella said. "This cat, even though it had gone through all this, was so friendly. He thrived on our attention."
But cats are quirky. They like to call the shots. In fact, they insist.
"When people would come in to look in the cat rooms, he often would hide," she said. "I look at it as the cat was waiting for the right person."
Enter Tanisha Locklear.
Newly married, Tanisha and husband, John, waited to adopt a pet until they had their own place. They already had an Australian shepherd and decided a kitten would be the ideal addition to their "furmily," Tanisha said, acknowledging a slight hesitation. While John had cats as a kid, Tanisha grew up in the country, where cats lived in the barn.
She never had an indoor cat and wasn't sure what to expect.
In her own words, Tanisha told her story, which she is submitting to the Petco Foundation as part of a grant application for the shelter. She described entering the third and last cat/kitten room during an early October pet-shopping visit:
"The kittens were being kittens, running, playing and jumping on each other, but none of them caught my eye like the orange long-haired tabby cat that was looking out of the hole on a box on the wall. He was gorgeous! And his eyes were enchanting. He came down to say hello, and I fell in love.
"His story broke my heart. I could feel the skin layers around his neck. He needed a good home, and we could provide one."
Since the Locklears had agreed on a kitten, they left the shelter without Raggedy Man. But Tanisha couldn't get him out of her mind. The next day, she went back.
"This time, however, the orange cat wouldn’t come out of his wall box. He wouldn’t even look at me! Where was the affectionate, sweet kitty I had met the day before? I was heartbroken; he didn’t love me after all."
Anyone who has or had a cat is familiar with the snub. Fortunately, cats have a secret weapon: They know a sucker when they meet one.
"Three days later, after not being able to come to terms with that sweet baby not having a home, I went to the store and picked up plenty of cat-care essentials. Then away I went to the Humane Society, hoping that he would still be available for me to love. He was!
"After a few adjustment days and a trip to the vet, my sweet 2- to 3-year-old Augustus (Gus for short) is happily purring away on the blanket beside me while I write this. He is one of the best things I have ever brought home, and I feel so blessed that he is part of our family. He loves us and we love him back. He adores attention, and is the softest thing I have ever felt. I know we will have a happily ever after with Gus."
Back at the shelter, no one is sure whether Raggedy Man Gus was intentionally or accidentally injured. Because he didn't have a microchip and no one claimed him, they can't ask questions. If they could, they would. It is possible his case would qualify for abuse charges.
"We would have to determine what the circumstances were," shelter director Pam Arndt said. "It's amazing what animals can get themselves into."
Tanisha prefers not to think about Gus' past.
"He absolutely loves to be scratched all around that area of his neck," she said. "It amazes me that he went through what he did, and he can be as sweet as he is.
"I hope it was an accident. I try not to think about it too much. I like to think things happen for a reason. He's with us now, and that's good for all of us. I never expected to be attached this quickly. He's magnificent."