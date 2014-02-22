Bread and roses.
It's a slogan from the early days of the labor movement, but it holds up. The idea is that people need more than food to survive, that souls need nourishing, too.
When homeless Quad-Citians make their way up Brady Street once a month to the Open Mic Project, they are getting what shelters and soup kitchens cannot supply. When their souls cry out for roses, music and poetry deliver.
On the first Monday of the month at The Center at St. John's United Methodist Church, something is different.
It's partly the clothes — layers of shirts, sweaters and coats — even though we're inside.
It's also the nicknames: Gypsy, Jamaica, Lightning and Snookie.
But there's something else. Most jam sessions are about musicians picking up their instruments and playing whatever comes to mind. It's about getting some practice and having fun. This is more urgent, like medicine.
A worn guitar, a saxophone, a banjo, a few poems and, suddenly, the streets are miles away. The stage is at the center, not survival. The performers cradle cups of coffee in both hands, as if carrying baby rabbits back to the nest. And their mutual encouragement warms them.
Chris Dunn is a do-gooder who worked for the Catholic Worker House in Chicago before coming to the Quad-Cities about five years ago.
"I used to work in mental health," he said. "When I brought my guitar to the locked ward, it was the most normal that people were — singing together. It's very humanizing.
"I started taking it to King's Harvest, playing it and lending it out."
When he started the Open Mic Project, Dunn invited some of his non-homeless musician friends to come and play, too.
"I always try to pull in somebody, not really as a ringer, but somebody who plays a lot," he said. "Another friend comes, just to be in a seat. You know: Performers want an audience."
On the first Monday in February, the list of performers at Open Mic is the most lean it has been in months. Only a few regulars show up, but it doesn't matter.
As a tribute to folk icon Pete Seeger, Dunn gets things started with "We Shall Overcome," which quickly becomes a sing-along. An over-sized window on one wall of the stage throws a wide glow against the hardwood floor, and Dunn closes his eyes.
A woman in a knit hat and wet boots is singing along, "... I do believe, we shall overcome, someday ..." as she reaches into a Tupperware container for one of the homemade cookies somebody brought.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
"These look great!" she sings. "We shall overcome."
Dunn adds, "Singing that (song) makes me think of the homeless civil-rights movement Gypsy is working on. Thanks, Gypsy."
A poet and newcomer to activism, Gypsy — Gary Susich — has never missed an Open Mic afternoon at The Center at St. John's.
"He takes his art very seriously," Dunn says. "He's a prime example of why I do this. This is his crowd. These are his people. They create a comfort zone together."
Gypsy and his people are doing something different — something that is not as apparent as the extra layers of clothes or the familiarity of a nickname.
I will introduce you to Gypsy and other homeless performers from the Open Mic Project as they feed their need for bread and roses.
Contact Barb Ickes at 563-383-2316 or bickes@qctimes.com.