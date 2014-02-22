About the series

Today's column by Barb Ickes begins an occasional series about homelessness in the Quad-Cities. The series tells the stories of those who are struggling on the streets and finding temporary relief by performing music and poetry at the Homeless Open Mic Project at The Center, 1411 Brady St. Held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month, the event is free and open to the public.

Monday: Meet Gypsy.

Tuesday: Meet Jamaica.

Upcoming: Meet more of the Quad-Cities' homeless.