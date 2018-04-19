Déjà vu.
A popular riverfront restaurant is ravaged by fire. The city owns the land, which frequently is sidelined by flooding.
Sound familiar?
We could be talking about Davenport's old Dock restaurant or Moline's Captain's Table.
The difference in Moline: The Captain's Table has a live one.
The Dock nearly decomposed by the time it finally was torn down in the fall of 2015. It sat empty for a dozen years, so the lingering sentiment about the good old days had expired.
One potential Dock developer strung the city along for a couple of years before it became clear he didn't have the money to build what was promised. (A subsequent conviction in federal court on fraud and money laundering charges left no room for doubt.)
But the Captain's Table appears to have a much better chance.
With about six years remaining on their lease with the City of Moline, restaurant partners Dave Pretasky and Jeff and Tina Delf are eager to rebuild, according to their general manager, Rob Egger. The Captain's Table was destroyed by fire on January 15. Its remains have been carted away.
Until Friday, the plan was to build a new Captain's Table to the east of the property it occupied for 50-some years. The idea was to rebuild in an open, grassy area on the other side of the neighboring Marquis Harbor, which is the city-owned marina also under lease by Pretasky.
But the site needs too much work, Egger said.
"We've encountered a couple of roadblocks," he said. "If we were to elevate that property to get it out of the 100-year floodplain, we would be displacing floodwaters, and we'd have to mitigate that. That would be very expensive."
So, it's back to the drawing board at 4801 River Drive. And many people will be relieved to hear it, because the old location was one of the draws. From the outdoor patio or one of the oversized booths along the windows, you could watch boats come and go from the little harbor.
The problem, Egger said, was parking: Only 44 spots for a 190-seat restaurant.
"We're now discussing putting it back where it was and working on the parking," he said Friday. "Also, if we stay, we don't need the approval of the Corps (of Engineers) or the DNR. That would take time, and we don't want to wait another year-and-a-half to build a restaurant."
So city staffers are helping out with a parking plan, he said.
"I think the council is supportive," Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said of plans to rebuild. And the city's support is imperative.
"We all have the same goal in mind: We're going to get it done," Egger said. "It's a great location; always has been. If we can get the parking resolved, we're in great shape."
The partners said they were prepared to spend $1.5 to $2 million on the rebuild, and they're hoping to extend their lease to 30 years, given the considerable investment.
Renew Moline is to be involved in the redevelopment process, the mayor said, and the city council already has met in closed session to talk about how to proceed.
No matter how you slice it, this is progress. No one is walking away from one of the hottest properties on the river, and the city doesn't have to go through the costly and uncertain process of finding a developer.
"The city has been amazing," Egger said.
If plans move forward, we're looking at a win-win for taxpayers and a private business. That's not quite so familiar.