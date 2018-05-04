In another week or so, the giant nest will be lost behind the leaves.
That's probably best.
A breeding pair of bald eagles picked some bold real estate for their nest — about 50 feet off the Davenport bike path.
Mike Jones, of Bettendorf, sent an email Tuesday, attaching a couple of cell-phone pictures, along with a fairly detailed description of where he spotted the nest. Taking his cues, I parked at the Marquette Street boat ramp and headed downstream. A few hundred yards past the railroad bridge, a flash of white caught my eye.
Sure enough, there it was.
One adult landed on a branch just outside the nest, and the other was inside. I called photo editor Kevin Schmidt and asked him to bring his longest lens. I'm no bird-of-prey expert, but I know enough to give wild animals space, especially when offspring are involved.
I wasn't sure whether it's cool to give away details about the whereabouts of the nest, so I called Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer for advice. I figured he would tell me it's unusual for bald eagles to nest so close to human activity, but he wasn't particularly surprised.
"Even though eagles are similar, they are individuals," he said. "Some wouldn't choose that spot. They typically would pick a more secluded area, but human presence obviously isn't enough to deter this pair.
"Perhaps these birds themselves were hatched and raised in this kind of environment."
That's cool to consider; maybe these metro eagles have been around the block.
Whatever their lineage, the bike path birds are not going unnoticed. As Kevin and I were walking back to the car, a couple was coming toward us. I guessed his cameras courted the woman's question: "Are the eagles still there?" she asked.
Kemmerer said it is not likely the eagles would be easily spooked. This is not to say you should try to get close to them, however.
"The scenario is a little different here," he said. "If they're tolerating all the normal comings and goings so far, they'll probably continue to do so.
"The best thing to do is practice voluntary avoidance. Hopefully, people will do the right thing and enjoy them from a distance."
It's likely the eaglets are somewhere between a couple of weeks and a couple of months old, he said. They could be trying their wings any time, which could make the parents a little more protective, which is another reason to get an eyeful from the bike path.
It's also possible that regular users of this section of the Mississippi River Trail have known about the eagles for years. Bald eagles not only build the largest nests of any North American bird, they also add to them each year.
If a pair successfully raises their clutch, they are likely to return to the same nest the following year. The aeries average four feet in diameter and a couple of feet in depth, but they can get much larger. The biggest bald eagle nest recorded was in St. Petersburg, Florida, and had a diameter of more than nine feet and was 20 feet deep.
Both parents build the nest, interweaving sticks and lining it with grass and corn stalks. Their downy feathers soften the bottom. Both parents incubate the eggs.
Breeding pairs of bald eagles are good at bonding, and they tend to mate for life. It's possible the bike path birds have been together for years and may have many more ahead. Their lifespan in the wild is 20 to 30 years.
The females are larger than the males, and the young can appear to be bigger than their parents. That's because they grow long flight feathers to help them fledge. After molting, they don't look quite so big.
If doing the right thing isn't sufficient incentive for some, this may help: Bald eagles are protected by several federal laws. The fine for killing, wounding or harassing a bald eagle is more than $20,000.