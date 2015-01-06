At 1:30 p.m. on a Scott County road that is more than 50 percent snow covered, a car is coming toward us at 66 mph.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert checks his rear-view mirror and guides his patrol car toward the shoulder. He cranks the wheel, and we're suddenly headed in the opposite direction. He punches the accelerator of his state-issue Dodge Charger and flips a switch. As the emergency lights engage, we see brake lights ahead.
Loussaert turns to grab his Stetson off the back seat but doesn't bother with his coat, even though it's below zero. He's used to the weather. And the coat is too bulky and hot for driving.
The 46-year-old talks for about two minutes with the speeder, then returns to his squad with a driver's license and registration.
"He said he was just heading home, not paying attention," Loussaert reports. "He's got a CDL (commercial driver's license), which means he probably does a lot of driving."
After 25 years with the State Patrol, Loussaert knows much better than most the number of ways things can go wrong on the road. But he is patient and understanding of human nature. Most people, he says, never would intentionally put others in danger.
"Most people are good people, and they're just not paying attention," he says. "It's primarily complacency and bad habits. People get into a groove of doing things a certain way. They're driving along on their usual route, and they're not thinking about the possibility the snow drift they can't see a few yards ahead may send them into the ditch."
By the time we set out on Loussaert's patrol shortly after noon Tuesday, the ditches on and around U.S. 61 in Scott County have collected a couple dozen vehicles. We pass two sets of tracks — just a couple hundred feet apart — that head directly for the ditch just outside Davenport, and we speculate the owners were pulled out overnight. A couple of miles later, we encounter a tow truck that's parked near an exit ramp, getting ready to pull another car to freedom.
"Sometimes, I'd rather go to a shots-fired call than a snowstorm on the interstate," Loussaert says. "I'm more apt to get killed or injured in this car than at a crime. More police die in motor-vehicle accidents than in shootings and other deaths combined."
Even though he says the Charger is "the best car I've had in 25 years," technology and improved acceleration and braking cannot guarantee safety. Human nature, though forgivable, is mistake-prone. In fact, the trooper doesn't use the word "accident" when referring to wrecks. He calls them mistakes.
"When I go into schools, kids ask if I've ever shot anyone," he says. "They don't ask if I've been in an accident. Driving is the most dangerous thing a person does every day."
Seconds later, evidence produces itself.
Loussaert is slowing down, increasing the distance between his squad and a snowplow in the inside lane ahead of us. He has just been warning about snowplows. They are especially dangerous, because the drivers have "visibility issues," he says. As if on cue, the snowplow demonstrates the trooper's warning never to pass a plow on a bridge or overpass.
Snowplows on the interstate generally are removing snow, so the blade is down. And the blade juts to one side of the truck to clear the shoulder. At overpasses and bridges, there are almost always concrete embankments, so the snowplow operator must veer into the neighboring lane to keep from clipping the embankment with the blade. If you're next to the plow, you could be in trouble. And remember: The drivers have "visibility issues."
We pull off the highway long enough for a Quad-City Times photographer to move his GoPro camera off the front of the squad and onto the dash inside. Loussaert taps a couple of keys on the laptop computer that's mounted to his right, and a picture of his family appears. He and his wife (a nurse), their son and three daughters are smiling in the picture, and the trooper smiles back at the photo.
As we pull back onto the road, Loussaert grows more serious.
"With this cold weather and blowing snow, we will get some black ice," he says. "There's nothing they can do to make this road normal today."
But there is something we can do.
"You should travel in the right lane whenever you can," he says. "When you lose control, getting pulled into the ditch is much safer than being pulled into oncoming traffic. That median doesn't always stop you, so it's best to keep further away from oncoming vehicles."
We patrol U.S. 61, drop off to a couple of county roads and wind down to U.S. 67 before heading back. A black truck passes us in the other lane, and Loussaert points at his windshield-mounted radar gun. The driver is speeding. The wind is picking up, and traffic is, too. Another stop on the snowy shoulder feels daunting.
"This is a lot of our job," the trooper is explaining. "... wandering around, looking for people who are stranded, out of gas, or in the ditch. We're making ourselves available, and we're being seen."
But lots of people don't see squad cars on the side of the road. Doesn't Loussaert sometimes feel like a sitting duck?
"Oh, yeah," he says without hesitation. "You bet. That area between an accident on the interstate and the emergency vehicles — I call that the 'fatal funnel.' Hopefully, people learn from their mistakes. If you'll just slow down, put a little more space between yourself and the next car and pay attention as best you can, we'll all be safer. These conditions are dangerous enough."