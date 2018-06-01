For whatever reason, the Quad-Cities is not in the turf war.
The country's leading provider of artificial turf is being sued by school districts across the nation. FieldTurf USA does not deny that it installed a product that led to defective fields and premature failure of athletic-field surfaces. It couldn't very well deny it, given FieldTurf took its supplier to court, citing product failure.
The company installed the artificial turf for at least three local fields: Brady Street Stadium, Rock Island High School and Pleasant Valley's Spartan Stadium.
When I wrote earlier this week about the $2.5 million in upgrades at Brady Street Stadium, including $1 million for new artificial turf, an email alerted me to the class-action lawsuit against FieldTurf.
But something didn't sound right.
The author of the email has a dog in the FieldTurf fight and asked for anonymity. I can see why.
The email was strongly worded, stating the following as if fact: "The (Brady Street Stadium) field that was just removed was defective and disintegrated prematurely. It was installed in April 2008 with defective Duraspine material from Fieldturf."
Not so fast. There is plenty of room for quarrel.
When the turf at Brady Street was installed in 2008, district officials said they expected it to last for 10 years. And it did.
"The turf was tested in 2017 and was found acceptable to use," Davenport school officials wrote in an email Friday. "The district had slotted the turf replacement into the Long-Range Facilities Plan for the summer of 2018 based on the 'normal wear and tear' on the turf.
"We have not found any defect in the material or workmanship of the product. There was no failure of the product."
To back up the district's assurances, I doubled down. Rather than calling every coach on the roster, I took a more direct route, asking Times sports editor Matt Coss whether he is aware of any complaints about the field at Brady Street.
“In dealing with the three Davenport public school varsity coaches and Assumption (High School), I can’t recall one time where any of those coaches or a visiting coach complained about the turf deteriorating in the past couple of years," Coss said.
At Rocky, athletic director Michelle Lillis said the school's 10-year-old turf also is holding up well. And she is looking for it to last even longer.
"Our turf was honestly very well taken care of for a long time," she said. "It was well-protected by our maintenance people. We're hoping to hold on for a couple more years."
Pleasant Valley also had a positive report.
Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said some first-year repairs were required, but the installer took care of them. Some seams on the field had to be reglued, but he characterized the problem as an installation issue, not a product issue.
"Our FieldTurf was installed the summer of 2010, so this coming fall will be the start of our 9th season," Spelhaugh wrote in an email Friday. "The whole question of premature failure is an interesting, concept as we really do not have a rock-solid number as to how long we can expect the turf to last prior to normal wear and tear replacement.
"Our mindset, as far as budget planning, is to have such replacement planned for in our five-year capital projects budget in year 15."
He said it is possible the turf will last even longer, which is contrary to complaints about premature field failure, given most FieldTurf warranties are good for eight to 10 years.
Some reports about the class-action lawsuit speculate that a contributing factor to some fields' decline is weather-related. Repeated exposure to damaging UV rays are causing the artificial turf to become brittle and shed, some say.
So, maybe that's why none of the lawsuits are coming out of Iowa. In equally good news, we may have just isolated the one reason to be thankful for six solid months of lousy Iowa weather.