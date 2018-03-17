Our eyes are playing tricks on us.
About 18 feet separate the driveway of a Moline home from an Interstate 74 off ramp.
The Richard and Betty Dewispelaere home at 2003 19th Street was built in 1959, and it lost about 10 feet of property when the Avenue of the Cities exit was built in the 1970s.
Now that a portion of the exit has been reconstructed and the trees along it removed, the Dewispelaeres' home appears to nearly rest upon the roadway.
"We were told they would be putting up a sound barrier," Betty said last week. "They took the trees; said they were in the right-of-way."
During a recent interview about the expansion of Interstate 74 to six lanes from 12th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities, I'd asked DOT construction field engineer Ryan Hippen whether the corridor would have barriers to shield some of the closer homes. He said the only barrier would be the one that will be built into the median, separating the expanded eastbound and westbound lanes.
This concerned me and Betty. But we've since sorted it out.
"It's not what we would call a barrier," Hippen clarified Friday. "It's a noise abatement wall that will be built adjacent to this property."
The structure is to be tall — 12 to 15 feet, depending on the topography. And that should give the Dewispelaeres' house considerable protection.
"I'm sure it will help," Betty said. "We had a fence there, and we planted trees, too, which helped with the noise. I have to see it (the wall) to know if we're going to landscape again."
She then said something else that begged clarification: "That piece they put in the ramp there in front of my house — I think they added that."
Hippen already had told me the ramp was merely reconstructed, not widened.
"The ramp is not moving closer to her," he said. "Basically, we are reconstructing right in front of her parcel, but it basically is going in the same footprint as the existing ramp."
OK. Then why the need to remove the trees?
"The tree removal is to get the noise wall in place," he said.
That makes sense. It's the absence of those trees, he agreed, that gives the optical illusion of the house being closer to the pavement when it's really not.
"With those trees, I didn't realize we had residences that close," Hippen said. "Given the proximity, a noise wall is prudent."
And Betty said the DOT also promised they'd be back to clean up the ruts and debris that were left behind by contractors. Eventually, she said, the state will take care of replacing sod, too.
She has no reason to think otherwise, especially now that the barrier matter has been resolved. Before the clarification, I'd reached out to Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri to ask whether the city is involved in any of the corridor-improvement matters.
"Those roads are quite unique," she said, referring to Interstate 74 and John Deere Expressway. "That said, the DOT has been very concerned about the footprints they're leaving here.
"It's a huge improvement to our community, getting this new bridge, and we want to do it with as little disruption as possible."
So far, so good.