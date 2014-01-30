As a well-weathered Midwesterner, Amber Rice doesn't want to rub her new neighbors' noses in the snow, but she's feeling pretty superior right now.
Rice moved away from her hometown of Moline about three years ago and landed in an Atlanta suburb. On Thursday, she described the "zombie apocalypse" she experienced Tuesday and Wednesday as she tried to get home in a 2-inch "snowstorm." Typically a two-hour commute in heavy rush-hour traffic, it took Rice 18.5 hours to get home.
If those of us back in the Q-C are going to be this cold, we might as well take a bit of smug satisfaction from our ability to endure. Here is Amber's story:
"On Monday night, the weather people were predicting snow, and my two daughters (one in high school, one in middle school) were praying for a snow day. It was in the upper 30s on Tuesday morning, but shortly after noon Tuesday, places started closing. They waited until then to close the schools.
"The temperature was dropping, and the wet roads were turning icy. As soon as the snow started falling, everyone panicked, and everyone started to go home. Atlanta is super busy during normal rush hours, but now everyone in and around the city was headed to the interstate at the same time. I go to school full time, and it took four hours to get out of my college parking lot.
"When I got on the interstate, I was kind of laughing, because, being from the Quad-Cities, I was amazed what was happening in less than two inches of snow. Everyone was sliding and crashing into each other. You couldn't go anywhere and, meanwhile, the ice was building up.
"They thought the storm was going to hit further south, so they sent the salt trucks there. Once it started, salt trucks got stuck, too, so the roads were just walls of cars.
"It was the zombie apocalypse. It looked like the end of the world."
Deciding it best to top off her tank, the 34-year-old used her cellphone to find a gas station that was just two miles off the interstate.
"It took four-and-half hours to get there. Then it took another 30 minutes in line to fill my tank. At least the gas stations were open. Pretty much every other business had closed, except for a CVS (pharmacy). People who couldn't get to a gas station were abandoning their cars or sleeping at the CVS or wherever they could.
"When I left work at 1:30 in the afternoon, and I was still trying to get out of the parking lot at 3 p.m., my husband told me I should just get a hotel room in Atlanta. But I called 14 of them, and they all were booked. I don't know if it would have helped. My husband works eight miles from home, and it took him seven hours to get there.
"My older daughter got on a school bus at 2:30 and got home at 7:30. The school is less than 10 miles from home. My younger daughter's school is only a half-mile from our house, and the only reason she got home — at 8 p.m. — was my neighbors walked down and picked her up."
At 11:30 p.m., 10 hours after leaving work, Amber spotted an open IHOP.
"The place was jam-packed with people taking shelter from walking away from their cars on the interstate or just stopping to sleep in a booth. I went back to my car, but, around 1 a.m., I got a little claustrophobic and frustrated. I wasn't able to sleep. I got the map out and found a couple of alternate routes, off the interstate, but they were closed by police. I drove another two hours before I decided to go back to the interstate.
"I figured: Any forward motion will get me home, eventually."
About a half mile back on the interstate, traffic came to a complete stop. Amber could see the outlook was grim.
"I fell asleep for about a half hour, right there on the interstate. When I woke up, nothing had moved."
It was now 5 a.m., and Amber spotted an out: There was an interstate exit ramp a short distance back. If the car behind her would back up some, she could get off.
"The guy was sitting in his car, shivering. He said he was saving his gas, because he was almost out. The funny thing is, which he evidently didn't know, is there was a gas station one block off the interstate. It's like people had given up and were just going to sit out there. I got my map back out and found another route home. It felt like an apocalyptic movie out there. Every car was either abandoned, or the drivers were sleeping. And this was in a big city.
"I was only 18 miles from home at this point, but it took an hour-and-a-half to get there. I got home at 8 a.m., having been in my car for more than 18 hours. In non-rush-hour traffic, I can make the commute in 40 minutes."
Naturally, her husband, a Silvis, native, was relieved to see Amber walk through the door.
"It was just a pure disaster. Honestly, I think it was my Midwest driving experience that got me through it. I saw so many people going 5 miles per hour, start to slide and freak out. Even though it's been about three years since I drove in snow or ice, I instinctively threw my car in neutral, pumped the brake and, when I slid, turned into the skid.
"It was chaos from the time the snow started. I have learned my lesson: I am not counting on the school system or businesses in a storm. Next time snow is even in the forecast, my family is staying home. If you're from the north, you look out the window, and it seems ridiculous.
"It was the most dramatic and ridiculous thing I've ever experienced. I never would have dreamed in my life that I would be stranded in two inches of snow."
Heartwarming, isn't it?
