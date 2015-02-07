I'm a sucker for a sloth, anyway, but the one at Niabi Zoo last week was especially charming.
We were shaking off the cold from having trekked across the frozen zoo grounds when I spotted Sal the two-toed sloth in his enclosure in the discovery center. His roommates, a pair of cotton-top tamarins, were distracted by a cup of no-doubt delicious meal worms, and Sal saw his chance.
The tamarins had been sitting side-by-side at the very top of the enclosure, copping some heat from a recessed ceiling light. When they made their move for the worms, Sal made his move for the light.
I wouldn't say he hurried, exactly. But he lumbered at a respectable pace. Sloths cannot walk, so they pull themselves along, hand-over-hand, while hanging upside-down from a tree. Let's just say, if you blinked, you wouldn't miss anything. These are not fast creatures.
Sal looked like he was going to crawl right inside the light. He pressed his hairy face against the glass, closing his eyes tight. I imagined that I saw him smile.
It was a happy little scene, really, with the snow-covered woods in the oversized window behind the enclosure. Sal was making the most of a dead-of-winter day. And it occurred to me: Most animals are much better at accepting the realities of nature than we are. We could learn something from Sal.
Rather than simply seeking out a little extra warmth and accepting a slow commute, we resent and complain.
As a Moliner, I can appreciate that some people were unhappy about the performance of our city's snow-removal crews after Sunday's storm. One of the busiest roadways, Avenue of the Cities, was covered for two solid days in a so-called "washboard" surface — deep ice with angling ruts that pull at your tires like rubber magnets. It was as frustrating as it was perilous when we crossed into Bettendorf or Rock Island and realized they weren't having the same problems.
They got pavement. We got the set of "Doctor Zhivago."
The four phones that take citizen calls at Moline Public Works rang constantly Monday and Tuesday.
"It was bad," Mayor Scott Raes said Thursday. "I felt so badly for the girls at Public Works, taking all those angry calls, I took 'em Whitey's."
The callers demanded action and explanations.
On Tuesday afternoon, Municipal Services General Manager Doug House gave them one: It was his fault.
"There was a window of time when things were freezing, and we should have been throwing salt, and I missed it," House said. "It was my call to make, and I didn't make it."
Accountability in government today is not what many of us have come to expect. We're more accustomed to finger-pointing and excuse-making than we are to frank admissions like the one House made and the apology from the mayor that followed.
The roads were bad. House made a mistake. But he also worked 82 hours between Saturday and Friday. Two were 18-hour days. He wasn't asleep behind the wheel of a snowplow. He was trying to make his best judgment call, which was based largely on a desire to save taxpayers' money by laying off the salt.
And how did Moliners react?
"Since accepting blame, it has been an interesting mix of praise and criticism," House said Friday. "One email writer commended me for being what he called a 'stand-up guy,' others called appreciating the explanation, and those that were critical used my explanation and the mayor's apology as a sign of weakness and incompetence and chose to attack us in terms not suitable for your paper.
"Our comments were sincere and only meant to show we care and are sympathetic to the public's concerns. The streets were not as good as they normally are, and we were not satisfied with their condition, either."
Of course, other snowstorms will come. They always do. And House and his crew no doubt will be on hyper-alert, eager to make up for last week's mistakes.
Meanwhile, we can learn something from Sal the sloth: When the winter gets you down, face the light, and let the others eat worms.