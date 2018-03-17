Off Limits Places: Scottish Rite Cathedral
This didn't start out as an Off Limits Place.
It became one the second time I got lost.
Of course, you can't stay lost for long inside the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Just about every door, hallway and passageway leads you to the centerpiece of the giant old Gothic building: Its theater.
Of the many facts I didn't know about the iconic building on the east end of Moline's downtown, this one revealed itself most thoroughly during my two-hour tour: The very purpose of the building was to have a place to perform. Secondary was the Masons' desire for a beautiful place to socialize. That's how they rolled; simple as that.
"Some of them took their (theatrical) roles very seriously, and many were very good," said Bill Enders, a longtime Mason and maintenance man for the Cathedral at 1800 7th Ave. "Moral lessons — put on in play form — that's what it was about."
Enders, who has taken care of the four-story hulk since 1995, knows every inch of the building. He and several others, including Don and Tammy Wood, spent weeks clearing Masonic belongings from the Cathedral in advance of its March 1 sale to two longtime friends who have new plans for it.
Expecting a quick lunch-hour tour with Adam Bain, one of the new owners, photo editor Kevin Schmidt and I instead happened upon a couple of Masonic gold mines: Enders and Don Wood.
We left no door unopened, no crevice unexplored. It was funny that Wood said more than once that he dreams of going into a time machine and traveling back to the 1930s and '40s, so he could experience the Cathedral in its prime.
Despite the disarray that results from vacating a huge building occupied by the same group for nearly 90 years, parts of the tour felt very much like a trip in a time machine. The Masons were tied to tradition and ritual, and their fingerprints are everywhere.
Come take a look.
Dumbstruck from the get-go
When Schmidt and I crossed one of the dramatic thresholds into the theater, neither of us was surprised to see new owner Adam Bain talking to local indie-music entrepreneur Sean Moeller.
The two were standing side-by-side, heads back, as if having dental work. They were gazing toward the ceiling, which is 62 feet above the theater floor.
"I think it feels good, sounds good," Moeller said when I asked about the acoustics.
Long before I was done taking in the color and feel and details of the building's centerpiece, Bain and Moeller headed toward the stage.
"There are four access points to the dressing room from the stage," Bain said.
Down a wide set of stairs, we found ourselves in a place whose purpose could not be mistaken. One professional space deserves another, clearly, and the elaborate dressing room does the theater above it justice.
Dressing room still dressed
One wall of the dressing room contains a bank of eight large closets for actors' clothes and costumes.
On another wall, nine mirrors are framed in exposed light bulbs, and two barber chairs add to the professional vibe. A foursome of sinks occupies space just off the center of the room, and toilet stalls and showers use one corner. The carpet is red.
In closets off the main dressing room, we found garment bags still filled with costumes. Schmidt held the sleeve of one gown, noting the fine stitching on embellishments at the cuff. We agreed the Masons must have employed a seamstress.
As if on cue, Bill Enders entered from (below) stage left.
"Over the years, (Tom) Smaha — the police chief — his wife (Marilyn) did our costumes and furniture coverings," he said. "A lot of the members' wives helped, too. We also bought quite a lot of them from wardrobe companies. Resale was terrible, though. We'd get pennies on the dollar."
Besides the well-furnished main dressing room, there is a smaller dressing area and bathroom at the bottom of another set of steps, which leads backstage.
"That's for quick costume changes," Enders said. "It's also a handy restroom for the actors."
I counted 17 doors in the dressing room, and one of them once led to the orchestra pit, which was closed off in the 1950s, he said. The area now is a large closet, where the back side of the stage's footlights are exposed.
I told Enders I had noticed the main stage curtain (red, of course) seemed to be in great shape, and he grinned.
"We bought that in the 1980s, and that one's held up real good," he said. "It was $6,000. I heard that and thought I'd die."
When he joined a Masonic Lodge, then the Scottish Rite, in 1974, Enders said, theater performances drew big crowds. In those days, Scottish Rite membership was down from of its peak of 4,000 (all from the Illinois Quad-Cities) in the 1930s and 1940s, but it still was a happening place.
By the early 1990s, he said, the cathedral was in trouble. Membership was way down, money was tight, and the leadership decided to rent some of its space to outsiders. Some could accept before others that the giant cathedral no longer was financially sustainable for such a small group, Enders said.
"With only 52 weekends in the year, the rental income wasn't enough," he said. "It's hard, letting it go. The hardest part is that so many of the guys are gone now."
Just then, I spotted a hand-painted sign, propped against a dressing room wall behind him. It read: "NO PARKING LOT FULL."
"We haven't used that for a long time," he said, agreeing to have his picture taken next to the sign. "These new guys are doing a wonderful job, and I hope their dreams come true."
A commercial kitchen
With Enders' blessing, I wandered out of the dressing room to explore. But I had no idea where I was going.
Up a short set of stairs, I encountered a hallway with a door at the end. I opened the door to a darkened stairway that led downward. I found a light switch and headed down, alone.
When I saw a vast space, filled with shadows, I turned back. I'd pawed at the walls long enough without finding another light switch, and the flashlight on my cell phone only made the space look more ominous, so I headed back up. (I may have hurried.)
Tammy Wood must have sensed my fear, because she was walking toward me when I got back to the hallway upstairs.
"Come this way," she said, heading back to the stairs. "We had a blast down here cooking."
She easily found more switches, which flooded the room in light.
"We had lots of reunions, and we celebrated promotions and new members, and the wives did the cooking," Wood said.
They had plenty to work with: a 16-burner stove, commercial meat slice and stand mixer, multi-well sinks, six-door food warmer and commercial refrigerator and freezer. And the Masons were leaving it all behind. The fully equipped kitchen wasn't the first time it occurred to me that the new buyers are getting a lot of extras.
Beyond the kitchen is the dining room/reception hall, which is outfitted with tables and chairs for several hundred, along with a wheelchair lift, which the Masons added several years ago. Again, the expensive furnishings were part of the sale.
"We have a new place out in Milan, and we've taken a lot of stuff out there, but there's no way we can fit everything," Tammy Wood said. "We just have to leave it behind. It's going to be a sad day when we walk out of here."
Much more to see
The 7th Avenue side of the Scottish Rite Cathedral — north facing — contains the main entrance.
Through three large double doors is the building's main lobby. It is flanked by large rooms, which contain smaller rooms.
Five steps up from the lobby is a set of coat-check counters, flanked by large coat closets. The whole building has an obvious symmetry.
I was noticing more vintage furniture that was being left behind when Tammy's husband, Don Wood, joined me. He was an excellent tour guide for the remainder of the building, and I instantly appreciated his obvious good will.
"(New buyers) Blake Humphrey and Adam (Bain) intend to maintain the historical integrity and value of the building and the history of Masonic tradition," he said. "We feel comfortable putting it in their hands."
But the lingering sentiment was clear, especially when he told how new Masons were part of a class, just like high school students. And the various classes frequently donated something to the cathedral. The Scottish Rite members tried to take all the donations with them to the new place.
"Some of that stuff is pretty special," Wood said. "In a sense, it's very sad. But the building will be in use for another 100 years. That's a happy beginning."
In an office just inside the main doors, Wood said the box-office-like window is where Masons and guests checked in. I wandered behind a counter that reminded me of a school office and into the walk-in safe. It smelled like old paper. Behind the office was a restroom, then a slightly larger office.
Another couple of large rooms off the lobby had been used for socializing, and they were mostly empty.
Enders and Tammy Wood met up with us briefly at the office counter, and we talked about other organizations that have suffered big hits in membership decline, including veterans' groups and churches. One of them said the average age of a Mason today is 75. But that made everyone quiet, so Don Wood and I headed up another flight.
We passed the soft light of a wall sconce, and I felt fleetingly sheepish about merely glancing at the hand-crafted crown molding in another room off the lobby. But there was more to appreciate.
A ghost named Chester
We were heading toward a second-floor room with a beamed ceiling and its own kitchen when Don Wood first talked about a time machine.
"I'd just love to go back to the Cathedral in about the '40s — the guys with their big cigars, playing pool on one of the pool tables," he said. "They were men of considerable means."
I knew the Masons were a men-only organization (though Eastern Star was created for women), but I wasn't sure about minorities. I asked whether people of color were permitted, and I was surprised to hear the Masonic lodge for African-American men was not officially recognized until a short 20 years ago. The Masonic motto that urges faith in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man was a sentiment reserved for white men, obviously, throughout the bulk of the organization's existence.
I changed the subject, and asked whether the cathedral had any ghosts.
"Oh, yes," Wood said. "We hear Chester bumping into things. He was like that when he was alive, too. He was a member for a long time."
Next thing I knew, we were in an area above one of the theater's balconies. It had some musical equipment and something that looked like a spot light with a cover over it. I noticed a projection room at the highest point in the balcony loft, but I didn't go in.
Wood and I stood there for a long time. The wooden balcony beams are so much bigger from up there, and the stage becomes much smaller, but even prettier.
"I'm an engineer, and I'm stunned; amazed," he said. "They even had the foresight to put the elevator shaft in. They didn't add the elevator until the 50s. How did they get the dimensions right?
"There was a choir loft up here until the 1960s or so. The organ is still in great shape, and we had it tuned every year."
Just then, the theater lights came up, and we heard a woman's voice below.
Jennifer Hoeper had come to the cathedral on the day before the real estate closing to take pictures of her daughter on the stage. She obviously knew her way around the place, because Wood and I caught up with her in the catwalk above the stage. She was pulling at the numbered ropes to 70-some hand-painted backdrops that spend their lives suspended above the stage until needed for a production.
Wood and I headed back to the old choir loft, and Hoeper returned to ground level to take pictures.
"The acoustics are absolutely tremendous in this facility," Wood said. "We added amplification, but it didn't really need it. It's just that, in full costume, with makeup and a spotlight on them, some of the members would get pretty nervous, and they'd have trouble projecting."
As if to prove his point, Wood shouted to Hoeoper, "Say goodbye to our beautiful building."
One more floor
I would seem likely there's a reason other than it being painted blue that the second theater is called 'The Blue Room,' but I didn't ask.
One of the largest spaces in the cathedral is another nod to the Masonics' passion for theater. It also has a stage, along with medieval-looking balcony areas and a coffered ceiling.
The room accommodated lodge-level tradition and Masonic ritual, Wood said.
"In the center of the room would have been a podium with an open Bible," he said. "That's where the head of the lodge would be, and the other officers would be in specific places around the room."
The Blue Room also has its own dressing rooms, though not nearly as elaborate as the one downstairs.
As we headed back down, Wood said he plans to return to the cathedral when it is transformed into Spotlight Theatre & Event Center, and he looks forward to seeing a show.
After 29 years as a member of the Scottish Rite, I asked, how does he suppose it's going to feel, coming back?
"I don't know how it's going to feel, except that I think it's going to be a good, positive thing," he said. "I think we'll come back and say, 'I remember when things were this way or that way.'"
Fast forward
When we first entered the cathedral on Feb. 28, I was eager to ask Bain something I've always wondered about: Do the two small, Spanish-style homes just west of it have any connection to the Scottish Rite?
Bain didn't think so. I later learned, though, that the building's longtime secretary lived in one for 50 years, and another official associated with the fraternity once occupied the other little villa. But they never belonged to the Masons.
That's probably a good thing.
Bain and Humphrey have enough on their hands as the cathedral's new owners. Their partnership with the theater-savvy duo of Brent and Sara Tubbs will help take care of the centerpiece/theater, but just about every room needs elbow grease or more before they are public ready.
But the longtime friends are fired up. In fact, both have eagerly disclosed plans to sharply enhance the cathedral's exterior presence with expensive LED lighting that will highlight its architectural beauty.
They also have been learning about theater and about the Masons and their elaborate, complicated, ritual-heavy ways of doing things.
In a follow-up phone calls five days after our tour, Bain had news: "Guess what? Last night, I was moving a cabinet in one of those areas off the balconies, and I found a tunnel. I have no idea where it goes. I wasn't in any shape to go exploring, but you can bet we'll be checking it out."
I asked him to let me know what he finds. But I didn't mention Chester the ghost.