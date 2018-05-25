Disappointed is the wrong word. It's just that I expected something ... different.
When recent installments of my Off Limits Places series were posted to Facebook, a common thread emerged: People wanted to know about the tunnels under their local high schools. Most were long-ago alum who had memories of classmates' claims of having breached the enclosures. A few recalled spooking around in the passageways themselves before getting caught.
For teenagers, irrational fears haven't yet matured, so I figured untapped claustrophobia would have produced lots of underground shenanigans.
But it didn't look like it.
A shortage of graffiti — puberty's trademark — suggested that most students who made it into the tunnels were supervised. Or, maybe they weren't packing pens or paint. But it appeared more likely the tunnels under Davenport West, Moline and Rock Island high schools have managed for many years to remain in hiding — right under our feet.
Tunnels were typical
Until the 1970s and 1980s, most public school construction began with the digging of tunnels that generally outlined the footprint of the building to come.
The enclosures served an important purpose: They contained the series of pipes that were needed to carry heat from giant boilers to all areas of the school. Other utilities can be found in the tunnels, including electrical conduit, plumbing and sewer lines. And the spaces had to be big enough for maintenance people to navigate, so they could reach any area in need of repair.
For many years, schools and other large public buildings used coal-fired boilers. But the systems were dirty and outdated, and most were converted to gas. Today's preference is geothermal heating, but many old buildings still use boilers.
Brandon Pierson, a mechanical engineer at Rock Island-based IMEG, explained that steam tunnels are just what they sound like: "Basically, at schools of that vintage (Rocky, for instance), you would have a steam boiler plant. The steam was routed through the tunnels.
"It was a way to transport the piping ... giving them access to it as well."
But the demand for steam tunnels has dried up.
"They're mostly a thing of the past," Pierson said. "At least at K through 12 schools, you just don't see it anymore. It is more common today to run utilities overhead; in the ceiling or the roof. In a lot of cases, they just bury it."
So, why the difference in tunnel size?
"They usually built them large for access and maintenance," he said. "Smaller ones were just for piping, which made access difficult."
In some cases, small tunnels make access nearly impossible. For instance, Davenport Central was off limits, even for Off Limits. The tunnels are so small and confined, I'm told, they would be considered by OSHA to be dangerous atmospheres, triggering all sorts of complicated compliance measures.
When Central was built in 1907 for $347,000, access to the steam tunnels must not have been a financial priority.
The difference between the cramped tunnels at Central and the wide, walkable ones that came much later was the cost, Pierson said.
When maintenance is needed at Central, records are kept on who went in and when. And someone always is made aware, district officials said, to make sure the worker gets out safely.
Spooky small
Rock Island "Rocky" High School was the last of our three tunnel tours, and the timing was good.
The ceilings are lower, and the tunnels are not as wide as the others. If we'd started at Rocky, it's possible I would have backed out of the other tours.
Built in 1937, Rocky is considerably older than the other schools, and we encountered things that revealed its age. One room made me think of Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory. The heavy steel door was operated by a pulley system, and a sign on it warned of "High Voltage."
Inside we found dozens of discarded ceramic insulators, which are deceptively heavy. Four-prong transformers were covered in cobwebs, which was the only thing that made them look unfit for a museum.
"Because there was so much voltage in here, we can assume it was much more dangerous in the day," said Steve Ford, a maintenance worker at Rocky and our tour guide. "It's just amazing to me — the work that had to be done back in the day."
Ducking our heads under pipes wrapped in insulation, a bright light brought relief. Since boilers are so big, most of the areas built to store them are at least two stories high. And that means windows.
The old coal-fired boiler was pulled out of Rocky, but evidence of it remains. In the ceiling of the boiler room are four round, heavy-looking doors. They resemble manholes, and Ford said they were the coal chutes.
In several areas, old gauges, air handlers and retired pneumatic systems give the look of ship.
"We don't do much work on any of this stuff anymore," Ford said. "You don't want just anyone messing with these boilers. In the day, the maintenance crew probably knew how to work with them, but you'd need a lot of training today.
"A lot has changed. When I started in 1989, we were still burning garbage."
Moline and West
Moline High was built in 1958 and Davenport West in 1960, making them practically classmates.
The tunnels at the two are more alike than not. Both are damp and dimly lit. Some areas are past damp and have standing pools of water, especially at Moline.
But the thing most striking to me was the length of the two secular catacombs. Since they were dug to the footprint of the buildings, the tunnels are just as long as the upper-floor hallways. Standing at one end of a tunnel, you cannot always see the other end. They are that long.
In some areas at West, smaller rooms split off the main tunnels. In those, you could not walk standing upright, and just looking at them made me feel anxious.
Mike Maloney, operations director for the Davenport Community School District and our tour guide at West, reminded me the spaces come much smaller.
"At a lot of the buildings, crawl height is more typical," he said. "This is the most walkable we have. Some of the tunnels are confined spaces where you literally have to crawl."
Even figuratively, no way.
To say that tunnels at both schools are used for storage is a polite way of saying they have become dumping grounds. We saw the kind of stuff you'd expect: old desks and chairs, tables, ladders, fixtures and tools.
Some areas are sectioned off with fences, which can be locked, and that's where the more valuable stuff is stored. Among the treasures were cool-looking retro trophies, which no one had the heart to throw away.
Other stuff was saved by proclamation.
"Public schools aren't allowed to throw out anything that's not broken or a hazard," said Lisa Martinez, assistant principal/tour guide at Moline. "It's sold at auction. Taxpayers bought it, so we have to offer it, and folks get it at a good price."
Other stored loot
Basically, Moline and Davenport West each has one underground area that is accessible to some students. But the access is limited, and supervision is required.
At Moline, it's the area under the auditorium, which is under construction. That's also, coincidentally, the only place we found any graffiti at Moline.
Martinez, the assistant principal, said employees from other schools in the district store stuff in the tunnels, too. Lucky for them, the tunnel's concrete pillars are marked with paint-and-stencil letters that correspond with the hallway wings above them. Without those markers, it would be quite possible to lose your bearings among the turns and the highway system of pipes that run overhead.
The past showed up again when we came upon a heavy metal door marked, "Incinerator." Inside, a coal door suggested the means of fueling the dinosaur.
Around another corner, a ship's ladder with a dozen rungs disappeared into a deep, wide well. At the bottom was a collection of water/sewer pipes with hand-cranked valves the size of steering wheels.
"Top of the line, 'eh?" Martinez quipped.
The circular crater gave me pause, even though it is surrounded by a gate.
"The kids really don't come into this area," the vice principal said, having read my mind. "This is not a tour area."
The tunnels gave an other-world feel. In their depths, where light throws eerie shadows, you feel disconnected from the outside world.
Martinez said Moline's tunnels once were identified as evacuation areas — bomb shelters during the Cold War. I could not imagine steering hundreds of students into the dark mazes today.
At West, Maloney paused more than once to consider which way we should turn.
"Maybe we should have brought some bird seed to throw down, so we can find our way back," he joked.
And that made me think of the workers who once knew every crevice of the old tunnels and no doubt spent many hours, shoveling coal and wrenching on pipes. We often marvel at the engineering genius that goes into our buildings.
But these Off Limits tours, including the tunnels, remind me that the people who came after the engineers — the ones charged with keeping things going — worked some magic, too. At these schools, maintenance workers of the '40s, '50s and '60s must have had the courage of coal miners and the good sense to keep a secret.