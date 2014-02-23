He keeps the ideas in his head until he can spill them at the library.
At 61, Gary "Gypsy" Susich is homeless for the first time in his life. Even after an almost 30-year career in the tire-making plant in Muscatine, Gypsy has nothing to show for it.
He sleeps at Davenport homeless shelters, takes his meals where he can get them and, in between, he writes poetry.
Born to a Centerville, Iowa, coal miner, Gypsy spent his adult life in Wapello. He lost his job at the Bandag plant during the first round of cuts in 2006. About halfway through his almost three decades at the plant, his life changed.
"My car, a 1989 Camaro, was cut in half by a semi," he said. "I shouldn't have lived. Ever since then, I've had the urge to write."
Head injuries can change people. So can sorrow. And frustration.
On a visit to Davenport about two years ago, Gypsy met a waitress. They instantly hit it off. Smitten, he sold his house in Wapello and moved to Davenport to be near her. But it didn't work out.
As the self-described black sheep of his family, the latest rejection hit him hard. Now Gypsy must pick himself up. He wants desperately to pick others up, too.
He has launched a letter-writing campaign to push for a Bill of Rights for Iowa's homeless, based on a measure that first was passed in Rhode Island.
It is meant to ensure people are not discriminated against, based on their housing status. Basic rights, such as the right to vote or find housing, cannot be denied because someone lists a shelter or a street corner as their address. Illinois enacted similar legislation earlier this year.
On Dec. 11, Gypsy got a reply from a staffer for Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, asking for more information on his proposal, he said. He replied instantly and, by the next day, declared that his movement was gaining ground. By January, he was meeting with Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba to pitch his movement.
"In addition to the rights guaranteed by our forefathers in the Bill of Rights, all Americans should have the right to shelter, food and medicine and be free from harassment," he said. "People should not be chased away from a park bench, because they have nowhere else to go."
When he found himself in Davenport with no home, Gypsy started making friends with people who shared his plight. He has met veterans, drug addicts and alcoholics and college-educated people, including a former lawyer.
"You walk the streets of the Third Ward, and you see teenagers out at night that have no place to go," he said. "I'm staying at King's Harvest, and they're starting the overflow now. I had a roommate who was bi-polar. He had come out of jail. The thing is, he's a genius in computers."
Despite the man's intellect, he couldn't afford to buy the medications he needed. Gypsy predicts the man soon will commit another assault and end up back in jail. The cycle continues.
"That's what really bothers me — the way people like that are treated," he said. "It's not so much about the way I'm treated. I've seen the way people hurry past me. I couldn't help it, and I shouldn't have said it, but one time I said, 'Don't worry. It won't rub off.'
"Most people don't realize they could be one financial disaster from being here, too. One family member with cancer and no insurance. That's all it takes."
Partly to deal with the struggles that are specific to homelessness and partly because he simply has enjoyed it, ever since the crash with the Camaro, Gypsy writes poems.
"I don't recite them anymore," he said. "I perform them."
When the Open Mic Project at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport was launched in May, Gypsy became the first performer. The audience's reaction continues to suggest his words are appreciated, and many other homeless people have since followed him to the stage.
"I figured I had something to say," he said of his writing. "To me, poetry is emotion. There's a lot of emotion in what I'm trying to do.
"I want to get everyone home."
