I wish I'd had a cellphone the year Mom and I caught the big catfish in the pond at the farm.
It had to have weighed seven or eight pounds, and we didn't have a glove with us to take it off the hook. Mercifully, the big fish flopped off the hook and lay in the bottom of the boat between me and Mom. We both were in a panic, clumsily raising our feet off the bottom of the flat bottom, fearing a "sting" from the fish's fins.
There we sat, each of us hoping for a burst of courage from the other until, by the grace of God, the catfish flopped out of the boat. We laughed and laughed.
Today, though, the story makes me cry.
Mom and Dad sold the farm Friday. The half-dozen acres, barn and big old farmhouse had become too much to take care of. Now in their 70s, my folks chose a one-story house against a ravine in Rock Island, where the visiting deer make them feel a little less like they've left the country.
For me, it's not so much about leaving the country as it is about letting go of a place that holds some of my life's best memories. As I read about so many of my friends struggling through the heartache of sending their kids off to college, I feel their pain. I know the loads they carry up the dormitory steps are made much heavier by their stunned sadness: Where did the time go? How could I not be prepared for this?
It is an aching melancholy similar to the pangs that visit me each autumn as the leaves fall like tears. There is an apt expression for it in Japanese: Mono no aware, which translates into "the pathos of things."
As I tour the farm in my memory, I am nearly overcome by a tender sorrow that makes it hard to swallow.
I remember the day we buried Vicki and Dave's dog, Maggie, at our pet cemetery in one corner of the big yard. As I lay the flowers I bought at the grocery store on the pile of dirt, Dad patted my shoulder with his large hand and said, simply, "Turn the page."
Over 25-plus years at the farm, many of our pets were laid to rest in that spot: Ellie, Aramis and Muffin the dogs, my rabbit, Fathead, and Sammy's ferret.
My mom's mom passed away from cancer in the downstairs bedroom of the farmhouse, and many of our other now-gone loved ones celebrated holidays and birthdays around giant bonfires that nearly stopped traffic along the road in front of the house.
I can see Aunt Nonie, sitting at the table in the kitchen nook with a cup of coffee, smiling as I walk in the back door. I can see Grandma and Grandpa Ickes, waving toward the house as they walked across the gravel driveway. And little Michele. I remember the picture we took under a tree, her crooked plaid hat covering the bald patches deposited there by the chemo. And there's Carol at the sink, rinsing her plate from Christmas morning brunch.
They all are gone now, but my memory brings them back to life at the farm.
I remember how fast the day flew by when Vicki and Dave got married in front of the stone "altar" Dad set up in the big mowed area above the pond. We put the reception tables on the flat spot behind the barn and turned the concrete slab into a dance floor. They will celebrate their 25th anniversary on Sept. 3, and the altar is still there, though lying on its side and mostly covered in tall grass.
Nothing measured seasons quite like the farm.
I can feel the winter cold as we all carried our Christmas packages into the house, and I can smell the egg casseroles and homemade waffles that were browning on the waffle iron. "Merry Christmas, Mom!" we each shouted as we came in, heading straight to the stove to give Mom a kiss as she stood there in her apron, watching for the casseroles to bubble.
As the youngest, I was the only one of us four girls to live at the farm, and my bedroom there was perfect. Its over-sized window, which rattled in the cold of winter, overlooked the cornfield. In late summers, I fell asleep to the wave-like whisper of corn stalks, blowing in the nighttime breeze.
The giant old barn never lost the smell of hay, even though Dad never stored much hay in it.
A closet farmer, Dad collected a small menagerie: a horse, cows, sheep, chickens. We all swore the fresh eggs tasted so much better than the ones from the store.
Nephew Ben was just a toddler when we moved to the farm, and I can picture him asleep on a blanket on the farmhouse floor, his hair damp with sweat from chasing the chickens. Ben is a father now, and I am wistful, remembering my great nephew, Connor, will not get a hot dog off a pitchfork that Dad has "sterilized" over the bonfire coals.
Our October birthday bonfires were legendary. Some of our friends brought tents and camped in the pasture behind the barn. One year, Dad hung a chandelier from an oak tree along the driveway, running an extension cord from the garage. It lit up the tables of food, including Mom's Texas sheet cake, which we later would sneak into the house from our tents to finish off.
Mom and Dad's mark will remain for years on the fruit trees and Japanese maples they planted in the side yards. Dad changed out all the windows in the house and left his trademark passageway/cutouts in the walls of most rooms. I imagine the new owners finding Dad's hidden treasures in odd places throughout the barn many years from now.
The new family seems very nice. They have young sons to ride down the weeds that have sprouted on our paths for the four-wheeler. They'll have plenty of fish to catch in the pond we stocked two decades ago. It's too bad the old tree didn't survive, because it was the perfect spot for the rope swing Dad added when the kids got old enough to swim in the pond.
We all were so fortunate to spend the days we did at the farm. I hope the kids, my nieces and nephews, have stored the moments in their memories too — of the rides on the tractors with their grandpa walking alongside and the playground equipment he dragged home from auctions.
The one thing that makes this sadness bearable is that Mom and Dad are still here. Our family has always been where they are, so the time has come to make new memories in their new place.
I'm as grateful as I can be for all those years with my family in a place where the fall leaves cast an orange glow on the still waters of the fishing pond and the grass is as green as the corn stalks in July and no one ever knocks at the farmhouse door.
But the truth is, it's hard to turn the page when you love the one you're on.
