Shock was the prevailing reaction last week to news that people in the Quad-Cities are being blamed in the death of music legend Prince.
From what most of us understood, medics from the Moline Fire Department saved Prince's life when his plane made an emergency landing at the Quad-City International Airport on April 15, 2016. He was unresponsive, according to records and reports, and medics administered two shots of the emergency overdose drug, naloxone, to bring him back.
And the mega star's fatal drug overdose occurred almost a week after he left Moline. So, why the lawsuit against Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island, and the attending emergency room physician? (Parent company UnityPoint Health and a couple of Minnesota Walgreens also are named.)
While attorneys representing Prince's next of kin responded to my email last week, they had little clarification to offer for now. Their lawsuit was filed April 20, just under the wire to meet the two-year statue of limitations deadline.
The seven-page complaint accuses Trinity and Dr. Nicole Mancha of failing to "timely and appropriately diagnose and treat opiate overdose," along with failing to "timely and appropriately investigate the cause of opiate overdose" and failing to offer related counseling, the lawsuit states.
As a result of the failings asserted in the complaint, it claims, Prince died six days after leaving Moline. That's the gist of the suit: Trinity failed, he died.
Many related documents are publicly available, mostly because of the death investigation conducted by police and prosecutors in Prince's home county of Carver, Minnesota. But the documents and the lawsuit do not paint a complete picture. To get a better understanding of the likely basis for the lawsuit, you must become familiar with the actual cause of death: The latest and most dastardly drug in the opioid epidemic.
Fentanyl killed Prince, and the drug now is responsible for the majority of overdose deaths in the United States. It does not mess around. One pill can kill.
The Carver County attorney stated as fact Prince didn't know he took fentanyl. He thought he was taking Vicodin, though he did not have a prescription for it.
Records indicate the ER team at Trinity also must have presumed Prince had taken Vicodin, because the pills that were handed over (in a Bayer bottle) after his overdose contained the pharmaceutical manufacturer's stamp, "Watson 853." Every ER doc in the land knows that stamp. Vicodin is a commonly prescribed narcotic pain medication, and it is a popular drug of abuse.
Carver County Attorney Mark Metz concluded Prince likely took one or more of the pills. Investigators found dozens of them with the "Watson 853" stamp at Prince's home after his April 21 death. The pills were tested, and fentanyl was found.
"No pills were chemically tested in Moline, but the evidence suggests that it was likely that Prince took a counterfeit Vicodin pill or pills with the 'Watson 853' imprint on it that was in a Bayer bottle," Metz said.
That's potentially the "Aha!" moment here; The pills Prince had with him at Trinity were not tested, and they turned out to be Vicodin look-alike pills that actually contained the fatal fentanyl. If Trinity had tested the pills, the fentanyl would have been discovered, and Prince wouldn't have taken more. That would appear to be the argument.
It is unclear whether doctors acquired a urine sample, which also would have revealed the presence of fentanyl, if the drug also was the source of the April 15 overdose.
A Trinity spokesman said he could not immediately address questions Friday about the hospital's policy, regarding drug and patient testing in overdose cases.
Ohio attorney George Loucas specializes in drug overdose deaths and is co-counsel in the lawsuit.
"The statement we released already states that by continuing the investigation into Prince’s death, we hope to simultaneously shed light on this opioid epidemic and help save lives," he wrote in an email last week. "At some future point we hope to be able to speak with you more directly."
From what I could find, Illinois hospitals are not required to test patients or drugs that are suspected in overdose cases.
One year ago, Rhode Island became the first in the country to mandate fentanyl be included in its drug screens in overdose cases as a minimum standard for hospital emergency rooms. The intent was to improve treatment upon discharge of overdose patients addicted to opiates. The state health department issued the mandate.
I asked the Illinois Department of Public Health whether the agency is considering a similar measure, and a reply came from spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
"IDPH does not have the authority to mandate treatment," she wrote. "Doing so could equate to IDPH practicing medicine. Additionally, it could be a possible violation of patients’ rights."
It's interesting to consider whether the privacy-rights argument will be made in the Prince case. He was an intensely private person, which has been widely reported. At this point, we simply don't know whether he was asked to submit a urine or blood sample and, if so, whether he complied.
But that's what is going on here. The trustee for Prince's next of kin is asking for judgments against Trinity, Mancha and an unidentified hospital pharmacy worker "in an amount in excess of Fifty Thousand ($50,000) Dollars, together with the costs of this suit."
The family is seeking the same damages from Walgreens and others.
Unfortunately, investigators could find no evidence of who supplied the fake Vicodin, nor could they locate the source of the fentanyl. And the deadly synthetic drug is the actual killer. Described as 50 times stronger than morphine, fentanyl and other emerging synthetic drugs are causing thousands of overdose deaths in the United States.
There is no doubt it killed Prince, too.
The lawsuit is likely to reveal whether anything could have been done about it.