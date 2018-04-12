Where the wild things are: Niabi Zoo opens; don't miss the camels

One of the two Niabi Zoo Bactrian Camels peeks out of its enclosure Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Coal Valley. The camels are indigenous to parts of Central Asia and Western China. The camels reside in the former elephant enclosure at the zoo.
If you think the Meerkats are fun to watch, you'll get a kick out of the Desert Spiny Lizards.
"It's that time of year when the boys are showing off for the girls," Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said Thursday of the playful goings-on at the new lizard enclosure (inside the giraffe barn).
Between the persistent chasing and the come-hither head shaking, the lizards are putting on a show — just in time for the start of the 2018 season at the Coal Valley zoo.
Also likely to be a hit this season are the new-to-Niabi Pallas Cats. The Central Asian pair of brothers are being introduced to their new enclosure this week, and it could take them some time to warm up to visitors. But don't take their aloofness personally: The wild cats are shy by nature and sometimes dubbed "Grumpy Cats" because of their similarity in facial appearance to the domestic cat that made a name for itself on the internet.
But wait. That's not all.
It's great to see the old elephant yard come back to life. The new residents, a pair of Bactrian camels, are entering their first full season at Niabi. And what a curious couple of camels. During our visit Thursday, one of the double-humped camels tried to get closer to us, sticking his head and one leg through the fence for a better whiff.
"He's very interested in you," Jackson said. "He'll get as close as he can to get a look at you."
A couple of factoids: The Bactrians' humps are made of stored fat, which they can use during lean times. And they are not spitters.
Even newer to the zoo is a trio of San Clemente Island Goats. The breed has a peculiar back story, having survived the U.S. military's "removal" of the animals from San Clemente Island (California) several decades ago. The goats were released on the island well over a century ago, where they became wild.
When the government caught on that the goats were destroying island vegetation, most were killed. With fewer than 750 remaining worldwide, the San Clemente breed is considered critically endangered. According to a foundation that is trying to spare the survivors, the goats, "have a kind and gentle disposition."
The San Clemente trio has made a home in the Domestic Animal Area — just across from a couple of newborn lambs.
Also new are the Yellow-Backed Duiker, which are small antelope that Jackson's had his eye on.
"We knew we wanted that species, so we started calling around to see what was available," he said of the recent acquisition, which originally hails from the forests of West and Central Africa.
Also, two new primate species are in holding, and a couple of funky-looking fish called Longhorn Cowfish are making their debut in Biodiversity Hall. The fish are capable of emitting a toxin that can kill potential predators.
While Niabi's mission centers on education and conservation, the entertainment component doesn't hurt. And that takes us back to the meerkats.
"They are very particular, and they don't like having newcomers in their habitat," Jackson said. "In fact, when one has to go to the hospital for examination, we get them back quickly, because we run the risk that one will suddenly reject the other."
They may be picky, but they're also playful. Or, they appear that way. The tortoises that share their enclosure may not agree.
"They'll steal food right out of the tortoises' mouths," Jackson said. "And they tend to recline on the tortoises; sort of use them as furniture."
Fortunately, there's no rule against enjoying antics while learning.
Much of Niabi is undergoing upgrades and transition, and that is certain to continue. Studies are underway for the zoo's master plan that is to be completed in August, which will dictate how the zoo grows and which areas get the most attention and the most money.