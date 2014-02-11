On Tuesday, the day the Quad-Cities beat a 129-year-old record for the most obnoxiously low temperature for the date, the 18th Street Dairy Queen in Bettendorf reopened for the season.
You go, DQ!
"We always used to reopen on February 1, no matter what," said Karlene Lindorfer, whose family owns the Dairy Queen at 2535 18th St. "No matter how cold it was, opening was Feb. 1. Then it became the first week in February.
"This year, we decided we would open (last) Friday. As Friday got close, we decided on Sunday. Then we decided Tuesday, and here we are."
There is a method to their soft-serve madness: Heart-shaped DQ ice-cream cakes are hot for Valentine's Day, which is Friday (You're welcome, fellas).
"This has to be the coldest opening day ever," Lindorfer said. "I remember one year, a few years ago, we had an ice storm the week of opening. I had everything all set and ready to go, freezers full, and we had to haul it all out in garbage bags to the Dumpster, because the power went out."
After 37 years in the same Midwest locale, Lindorfer and family have learned to adapt. They are descendants, after all, of one of DQ's founders, C.R. Medd.
"C.R. was my great-grandfather, and my grandfather is the one who invented the Blizzard and patented the Blizzard machines," Lindorfer said.
History has shown, plenty of Quad-Citians have an appetite for a Blizzard, even in a polar vortex.
"The first days of opening week are pretty much regulars, and I've seen a couple of them today," she said. "A lot of people will automatically think we're not back until March."
Closed since the week of Thanksgiving, the ice cream machines have to be fired up so they're ready to go for the first big burst of business. That typically happens around the time the temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s. This year, it's possible the 30s will be sufficient incentive to get Quad-Citians interested in anything white and frozen.
"I'll bet tomorrow (Wednesday) will be noticeably busier," Lindorfer said. "People will come in when it's super cold, and they'll ask, 'Are we crazy?' I say, 'No, you're not. This way, it won't melt on you.'"
Added her mother, Sue Medd, "I tell 'em (customers), 'Take it home and eat it in front of the fireplace.'"
And even though the 13-degree setting inside the Dairy Queen take-out cooler was several degrees warmer than Tuesday's outdoor high, there would be no backing out.
"Once we're open, we're open," Lindorfer said. "You know, we used to draw Zs (letters) on the windows to show the store was asleep. I'm so glad we didn't do that when we closed last year. There's no way we could clean that off. We can't even try to just clean them, because the cleaner would freeze to the window."
Think of it as a new Midwest guide to winter: When the window cleaner no longer freezes to the windows of the Dairy Queen, it's time to belly up to the dilly bar.
