1. Raccoon Motel's birthday party
The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel's official one-year anniversary party is set for Friday and will feature sets from Forest Kline, of Hellogoodbye, and Dent May. It doesn't stop there. The music venue in downtown Davenport is hosting shows each day next weekend, starting with a sold-out show featuring Colter Wall on Thursday, to celebrate its first year in operation. It's also hosting an early show at 7 p.m. Friday featuring Soccer Mommy and Madeline Kenney. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com. For the Friday show, doors open at 9 p.m. and music starts at 10 p.m.
9 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $35
2. Anthony Gomes at Redstone Room
Anthony Gomes, who topped Billboard's list of blues artists and is known as a musical force as a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, is set to play this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. The River Music Experience-groomed Winter Blues All-Stars group will open up the show. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $12 in advance and $15 at the door
3. New musical at Circa '21
A new musical from the Church Basement Ladies series, called "Rise Up, O Men," is opening this week at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island. It runs through May 12. Tickets cost $51.98 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $45.15 for the plated-lunch matinees. There are reduced price options for students and seniors. Tickets are available at by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2 or visiting circa21.com. For tickets and more info, visit circa21.com.
Opens Thursday, Circa '21, $51.98
4. NYC comedy night at Front Street Brewery
If you like to pair your beer with comedy, check out the "Brewery Comedy Tour" when it visit Front Street Brewery, 208 E. River Drive, Davenport, this week. The tour has New York City comics Antonio Aguilar and Mike Earley stopping at 300 breweries across the country. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, Front Street Brewery, $15
5. Annual duck hatching
The John Deere Pavilion is gearing up to kick off its special event season, starting with its annual Duck Hatching event, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Festivities include hatching observation and informational educational sessions conducted at the top of every hour. Plus, there will be springtime-themed photo opportunities for families. For more info, visit visitjohndeere.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, John Deere Pavilion. Free
6. The Candymakers and The Maytags
The Candymakers, a soul/rock/pop band based in the Quad-Cities, and The Maytags, a soul/rock/pop band based in Des Moines, are getting together again to co-bill a show at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. They're set to play on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $10 in advance and $12 at the door
7. 'Clue: The Musical'
Step into the murder mystery board game, "Clue," as it comes to life as a musical. "Clue: The Musical" continues its run this week at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. The interactive musical invites audience members to help solve a mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16. For more info, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Box Theatre, $16
8. Hip-hop show at RIBCO
The organizers behind this show are calling it a hip-hop version of March Madness. Twelve performers are scheduled to take the stage on Friday at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at ribco.com.
9 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, $10
9. Thursdays at the Figge
Every Thursday night at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport you'll find a special event to attend for free. This Thursday's event features a curator talk from Lauren Freese, who is an assistant professor of art history at the University of South Dakota. She'll give a talk in conjunction with the exhibition "Boiled, Baked, and Brewed: Grains in Art," on display in the UIMA galleries at the Figge until April 1. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. Thursday and the talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
4 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free