Bettendorf City Council members voted unanimously on the first reading of an amended ordinance regulating the mobile food trucks that dropped the annual fee from $500 to $250 and would allow food businesses that already pay property taxes to have their own food trucks on their property without paying the fee.
Several food truck owners expressed their concerns on the original price of the annual fee during Bettendorf’s regularly scheduled city council meeting Tuesday.
As council was about to take a vote on the second reading of the food truck ordinance, 5th Ward Alderman Scott Webster said he had some concerns about the fee structure, particularly when it came to those brick and mortar businesses that would have their own truck on property for which they already are paying property taxes.
Alderman Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward, said he had concerns about the $500 fee for trucks, such as one that sells only coffee at Bettendorf High School football games.
“How many cups of coffee are needed to pay that fee?” Naumann said.
Naumann added that the food trucks are more affected by weather and other environmental issues and are not able to operate year-round like brick-and-mortar businesses.
“I object fundamentally to the amount of the fee,” he said. “It would inhibit people coming in.”
The food trucks should be an appealing amenity for the city, and it is doubtful they would be poaching customers from other businesses, he said.
Council members voted unanimously for the first reading of the amended ordinance that dropped the annual fee from $500 to $250 and allowed businesses to have their own food trucks on their own property without the fee. If those businesses move those trucks off their property, they will be subject to the fee.
Bruce and Lisa Schafman, who own Meatheads Meat Market in Bettendorf, have their own food truck that they can either now park in their parking lot or take out on the street.
Lisa Schafman said that lowering the price of the annual fee by half, “means that the fee structure that we’ll put on our menu will be a more reasonable amount.”
The city of Bettendorf does not have as many festivals as some of the other cities in the region, she said, “But we’re just happy to be here in the city vending and having our food truck out and about and letting people know what we’re about.”
Bruce Schafman said that as other cities began charging a licensing fee for food trucks they will need to pay those, too, and that could add up to a lot of money.
But the food trucks are an excellent amenity for the city and can be a draw, Lisa Schafman said.
Misty Carter, who owns a food truck, said she was glad that city council members “listened to what we had to say.”
In other business, the council voted 5 to 1 to allow Kwik Star to build a convenience store and gas station at Belmont Road and Devils Glen Road.
Alderman At-large Lisa Brown abstained from the vote.
Several residents spoke out against the project, saying it was a bad fit at that intersection.
“We’re not against Kwik Star,” said August Gatto. “We are against Kwik Star building there.”
Gatto and others said they would like to see a different development at that site.
Naumann said he was concerned that Kwik Star’s plan is a proper use in the zoning classification for that property. To deny Kwik Star at this point could open the city to a legal threat.
City attorney Christopher Curran told council members that he would use extreme caution in ever denying a project that meets the city code, as Kwik Star’s plan does.
Alderman Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward, said that while he did not see the need for another gasoline station in that area, Kwik Star’s project, “fits with the zoning we have.”
Sechser added that, as an optimist, if one or two of the other gasoline stations in the area has to shut down, “there will be another use for those properties in a short time.”