When he first started his career in law enforcement, Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington didn’t aspire to lead the department one day.
“When you first get hired as a police officer, you want to work patrol,” the 62-year-old said. “You want to be in the squad car, you want to catch the bad guys. But, as you get older and understand the bigger picture, it became obvious to me that that was something I was interested in as far as management within the police department.”
Redington retired May 31 after serving 41 years — 25 as chief — with the police department. Capt. Keith Kimball, who has been with the department for nearly 30 years, was sworn-in as the city’s new top cop the same day.
Redington sat down with the Quad-City Times ahead of his retirement to talk about his career in law enforcement and what the future holds for him and the department.
Redington, a native of Galesburg, Illinois, came to the Quad-Cities to attend St. Ambrose University in 1974 and was hired on the police force in 1977.
At the time, he was in the second-semester of his junior year of college.
“The first year I was working second shift and then going to college in the mornings,” Redington said. “And, because I was assigned to second shift, I was able to graduate on time.
He spent 3 1/2 years as a patrol officer and was later selected as the crime prevention officer. He later went into investigations.
When asked about any cases that stick out in his mind, Redington said “they all kind of are interesting to me, even the minor ones compared to the big ones.”
“I think that’s true about law enforcement,” he said. “Every day is different. Even though you might as a patrol officer go on three or four different burglaries throughout the week, whatever the case may be, they’re still different.”
Redington, then a sergeant, was appointed chief by then-mayor Ann Hutchinson in 1992.
He said that he learned early on as a chief that “you can’t run the department by yourself.”
“The things that happened that are good in the department are because of the employees, not just because of the chief,” he said. “But, when something bad happens, it’s up to the chief to take that responsibility and deal with it and get through it.”
One of his first goals as chief was to make sure that communication between employees and police administration was always there. His philosophy, Redington said, was to keep an open-door policy with both his employees and citizens.
He said that department over the years has not experienced much turnover and that many officers have a lot of years of service in the department.
“That goes back to the hiring process and the selection process,” he said. “Once we hire them and they get a couple years under their belt they become very good employees that the citizens can be proud of and I think that makes a good police department.”
Redington stressed that his accomplishments are also the accomplishments of the police department and the city.
“I think our ability to hire good employees, well-educated employees, and our openness to work with the community is what I’m probably the most proud of,” he said. “I believe that the citizens trust us.”
Redington said he will miss his contact with citizens.
“In law enforcement, we have a responsibility to enforce the law and catch the bag guys,” he said. “But, especially here in Bettendorf, we do that but I think we pride ourselves on doing a lot of other activities for the citizens and we’re not having negative contact with them.”
The city’s growth and mental illness are some of the biggest challenges facing the police department, Redington said.
“The mental health aspect of our citizens has really changed over the years,” he said. “Unfortunately, you know, law enforcement deals a lot with suicide-related calls. Those have increased.”
One of the biggest changes over the years has been advances in technology.
Squad cars are equipped with computers and dash cameras and, over the last several years, officers are wearing body cameras.
“The equipment we have in squad cars is probably more expensive than the car itself,” he said. “But, they are actually mobile offices because they (officers) can do everything in the squad car now.”
The newer technology has helped the department a lot, Redington said.
“It worked out good with the younger officers we hired that were used to the kind of technology and they helped us come up to speed with technology in the police department,” he said. “
Redington and his wife, Linda, who retired recently from Bettendorf Middle School, plan to spend time with their three adult sons and grandchildren.
He said that the end of his law enforcement career is a “big change, but a good change.”
“I was honored to be a part of it (the police department) for 41 years,” he said.