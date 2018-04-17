Ascentra Credit Union can move forward with its plans to build a corporate headquarters at Town Square in downtown Bettendorf.
Bettendorf aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change at Tuesday’s city council meeting that will allow the project to advance. The zoning change was passed unanimously on the first reading, and then aldermen voted unanimously to waive the usual second and third readings so the project could get started.
Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf’s economic development director, said after the meeting that Ascentra will hold a ground-breaking in the 40,000 square-foot four-story building May 31.
“They would like to be open in May or June of 2019,” Reiter said.
City council approved a development agreement with Ascentra in November that calls for a 10-year, 100 percent TIF capped at $2 million. The agreement was made to keep Ascentra in downtown Bettendorf while also developing the Town Square property.
The property is across the street from the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.
The agreement called for the city to purchase Ascentra's current headquarters on Grant Street for $1.15 million and bury utilities on the new site in addition to relocating the traffic signal at the corner of 21st and Grant streets.
Ascentra's obligations include purchasing the north Town Square property for $750,000 and the south property for $1. After an alternative parking structure is constructed, the south property would be conveyed back to the city for $1.
With job creation an integral part of TIF agreements, the new building will create 20 new jobs immediately and 40 additional jobs over 10 years. It will also offer free rental space for a yet-to-be-formed downtown business association over the term of the agreement.
Alderman also passed unanimously a second reading of an ordinance that will charge food truck vendors $250 a year for a license, but that will allow food businesses that already pay property taxes to have their own food trucks on their property without paying the fee.
Initially, the city was going to charge $500 annually for a license before several food truck owners told aldermen at the April 3 city council meeting that the fee was too high and would keep them out of Bettendorf.
After much discussion during that meeting, aldermen voted to cut the annual fee in half.
There were no members of the public at Tuesday's meeting who opposed the Ascentra or food truck votes.