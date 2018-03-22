The Bettendorf Park Board has hired a consultant to study the city's three existing recreational/community centers and the feasibility of building a new center at Middle Park to replace them.
Perkins + Will, an architecture and design firm in Chicago, will be paid $98,940 to complete the study and to provide renderings of final concepts of proposed new facility options by Dec. 1.
The Life Fitness Center, Splash Landing Family Aquatic Center and the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center are all "up there in years" with various renovation needs, and the city wants more information as it makes decisions going forward, said Steve Grimes, parks director.
A new community/recreation center has been the No. 1 priority for both the city council and the park board for a number of years and would be a "great thing" for the city, said Decker Ploehn, city administrator.
"All those (other) facilities are 60 years old and need major upgrades," he said. "The question becomes, would we be better off to replace those facilities and get something much more program-efficient and economically efficient? To put major money in any of those buildings is not a smart move," Ploehn said.
The study will answer numerous questions, including:
• The structural, operational and financial perspectives of the existing facilities.
At present, none are self-supporting, which is not to say they should be, Ploehn said. The police department isn't self-supporting, either, but there are certain services the city needs or wants to provide to create an attractive community. However, the operation of a single new facility likely would be more efficient than operating three older ones, he said.
For this fiscal year, both the Life Fitness Center and Splash Landing are generating about 66 percent of their operating costs through fees, with $309,576 and $141,087, respectively, made up by the city, said Jason Schadt, budget manager.
Operation of the community center is part of the general fund budget with a subsidy of $120,884, Schadt said.
"I think the goal would be to reduce the total subsidy," Grimes said.
• What services already exist and what is needed.
Today's fitness scene is much different than it was 20 years ago, Ploehn pointed out. There are Ys and numerous fitness centers, and the TBK Bank Sports Complex, commonly known as BettPlex, is under construction. These buildings and changes in the types of programs people want prompt the need for more information.
• Possible partners, including the Bettendorf and/or Pleasant Valley community school districts and area swim clubs for the option of a shared indoor aquatic facility.
The possibility of some kind of mutually beneficial aquatic arrangement is why a proposed $4.2 million in improvements to the Bettendorf High School pool is in the back half of the district's recently adopted six-year facilities plan,said Dallon Christensen, the district's finance director.
Basically, the district is waiting to see what the city decides to do. If there's something in the city's plan that would be a good fit for the school district, then the district would adjust accordingly, he said. If not, the district would go ahead with its own plans. "We're waiting for more clarity from the city and its consultant," Christensen said.
• How much a new building would cost, and a gauge of the community's willingness to pay for it.
Because a parks/recreation facility is considered non-essential, it cannot be funded with general obligation bonds, Schadt explained. The city can, however, issue general corporate bonds for such a project, but in order to issue more than $700,000 in bonds for a single project, the voters must approve, he said.
One of the consultant's jobs is to suggest a strategy to gain referendum approval.
• Possible alternative uses for the fitness and community centers if a decision is made to build new.
• What features a new building would include. Part of the study analysis will be to consider making the Frozen Landing Ice Rink a permanent, in-ground amenity.
And perhaps the pool should have a wave pool or a lazy river, Ploehn said.
• Financial projections to ensure that the city can afford to own what it builds. This will include details of project capital and operation costs, revenue generation and attendance projections.
In conducting the study, the consultant will be required to conduct a statistically valid survey of the community with 300 responses, host two community meetings, interview stakeholders and organize focus groups.
A nine-member project team is to be organized consisting of three city staff members, two park board members, two city council members and two community members.
Ploehn sees building a new community/recreational center as a "natural metamorphosis and very exciting." The building could serve the city for another 50 to 60 years, he said.
Perkins + Will was the low bidder among four proposals received.