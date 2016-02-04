At Thursday morning’s swim lesson, Emma Bealey and her 3-year-old son, Micah, weren't hit with that familiar wave of chlorine.
The pools and hot tubs at Bettendorf Family YMCA, 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, got an upgrade this week, using an ultra-violet, or UV, filtering system. It requires about 80 percent less chlorine.
“You notice it right away,” Bealey, 35, said. “When we’re here once a week, it’s nice to not have that as a worry.”
It’s the first aquatic center in the Quad-City area using the UV process, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended for new pools. The water is passed through a pump room, treated with UV lights and pumped back into the pools.
Taylor Walker, member services director at the Y, already has heard tales of happier swimming from members.
“For a while, the levels of chlorine were pretty high, and the number of complaints were high,” Walker said. “Now, people say their skin isn’t as irritated and it doesn’t smell, and it's easier for kids to stay in the water longer."
The updates come in the middle of a $4 million renovation plan for the Bettendorf YMCA, which has about 11,000 members.
“It’s never slow here,” Frank Klipsch IV, communications director for YMCA branches in Scott County, said. “With the amount of families and traffic on this end of Bettendorf, we need to keep growing and doing things for the community, and this is one piece of that.”