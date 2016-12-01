It has been 400 years since the death of the great English playwright William Shakespeare. The Bettendorf Public Library has done its part to commemorate Shakespeare by hosting two scholar-led book discussions of “Richard III." This month we are adding a touch of Shakespeare to our biannual discussion of Emily Dickinson’s poetry, which will be led by Dickinson scholar and St. Ambrose University Professor Emeritus Bea Jacobson.
Jacobson earned her doctorate at the University of Iowa where she wrote a dissertation on Emily Dickinson. At St. Ambrose, she specialized in early American literature, women’s literature, and ethnic literature with a focus on global feminism.
Jacobson noted that Dickinson referred directly to Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet in “Drama’s Vitallest Expression is the Common Day” (1863) with allusions to Shakespeare in two other poems that will be discussed. The rest of the poems on the roster will focus on the beauty and power of books and reading. The most famous one is undoubtedly “There is no Frigate like a Book” (1873). But there’s also “Unto my Books – so good to turn – “ (1863), “We learned the Whole of Love – “ (1863), and “A Word dropped careless on a Page” (1872).
We have always discussed Dickinson on or around December 10, the date of her birth, and on or around May 15, the date of her death. She was an avid gardener and was buried with a bouquet of violets and heliotrope in her hands. The Library’s Emily Dickinson Garden was dedicated May 15, 2004, with a lecture, Dickinson impersonator, music and food indicative of the 19th century, announcement of winners of a poetry contest and a butterfly release. The garden was researched, designed and planted by Scott County Master Gardeners and other volunteers. It contained heritage plants which Dickinson herself was likely to have had in her own garden. Certainly, they were named in one or more of her poems. Over the years, some of these plants have died out and some have moved around, but the Emily Dickinson Garden featuring the bronze bust of Dickinson sculpted by Kenn Brinson has become an interesting ever-changing feature of the Library grounds.
Sometimes the Dickinson bust will be wearing rabbit ears or a Santa hat or a hat of snow. Sometimes the eyes are stuffed with red crabapples giving her a rather weird gaze. There is always something growing, blooming or reseeding, attracting bees in summer and birds in winter.
The discussion Saturday, Dec. 10, will start at 2 p.m. with a brief salute to Dickinson in the garden, weather permitting. Participants will proceed to the Malmros Room in the library for discussion and dessert on ceramic plates embellished with phrases from Dickinson’s poetry in calligraphy by librarian Hedy Hustedde and illustrations by her daughter, Kat, who teaches high school art in Mequon, Wisconsin. Hard copies of the poems to be discussed are available at the library. Those who find poetry inscrutable are especially invited to the discussion. There will be cake.