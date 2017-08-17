This beautiful five-bedroom 1.5-story home sits on an attractive lot overlooking Palmer Hills Golf Course. It has a lovely great room, office with built-ins, kitchen with granite tops, and a hearth room with a fireplace. A spacious master suite on the main floor includes a remodeled master bath with heated floor and steam shower. Other features include a great deck, irrigation system, security system, zone heating and cooling and three-car garage.
2226 Lundy Lane
Bettendorf
List price: $589,900
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: One full, two 3/4, one 1/2
Square footage: 3,410
Lot size: 1.23 acres
Listing agent: Kurt Johnson, kurtjohnson.ruhlhomes.com