Ready for river views without the fear of floods? This roomy brick ranch on the outskirts of LeClaire sits high on 1.25 acres, offering incredible views of the Mississippi River from nearly every room, the spacious front deck or the screened-in porch. The two-level home has huge living and family rooms, each with a wood-burning fireplace, and four bedrooms — the lower level bedroom could easily be converted to an office. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the room to store boats, a motor home or other outdoor recreational toys.
8950 Great River Road
Le Claire
Price: $229,900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 1¾
Square footage: 1,972
Agent: Deana McCarthy, Keller Williams Realty, deanamccarthy.yourkwagent.com