Enjoy a well-appointed traditional home in the ValleyWynds neighborhood. Ideal for an active family, the home is in the Pleasant Valley School District, near Crow Valley Golf Club and neighborhood parks, bike and walking paths. There's plenty of room to spread out, with five bedrooms, a great room with a fireplace, a hearth room, and large rec room. Keep the little ones organized in the mudroom, which includes lockers. There's also a fabulous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a hidden pantry.
6256 Cardinal Road, Bettendorf
Price: $839,900
Square feet: 3,476
Lot size: .47 acres
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
Listing agent: Kurt Johnson, Ruhl Homes, kurtjohnson.ruhlhomes.com