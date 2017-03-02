Refined but homey, this Valley Brook Estates home was built in 1994, but lives like new. Enter the stately two-story foyer for an refined gathering in the formal living and dining rooms, or enjoy a relaxed get-together by the fire in the great room or in the rec room on the lower level. Upstairs, your family can get comfortable in the spacious master suite and three additional bedrooms.
4534 Shadowbrook Court
Bettendorf
Price: $495,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
House size: 3,315 square feet
Lot size: 1.03 acres
Agent: Peg Hopkins, peghopkins.ruhlhomes.com