Refined but homey, this Valley Brook Estates home was built in 1994, but lives like new. Enter the stately two-story foyer for an refined gathering in the formal living and dining rooms, or enjoy a relaxed get-together by the fire in the great room or in the rec room on the lower level. Upstairs, your family can get comfortable in the spacious master suite and three additional bedrooms.

4534 Shadowbrook Court

Bettendorf

Price: $495,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

House size: 3,315 square feet

Lot size: 1.03 acres

Agent: Peg Hopkins, peghopkins.ruhlhomes.com

 

