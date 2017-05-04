This remarkable 1½-story home is nestled in the woods, offering lots of privacy. Custom-built in 2005, it features a large foyer, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage, study, exercise room, theater room, great room with fantastic windows and gourmet kitchen. The finishes are just the beginning: Granite counter tops with a butcher-block island, tumbled marble floors and top-of-the-line Jenn-Air appliances await you. Additionally, there are Tigerwood floors throughout the foyer and dining and new lush carpet in the living room. The basement is finished with a walk-out, huge rec room and lots of natural light. The huge screened porch and deck overlook the park-like backyard, where you can enjoy a brook.
27998 229th St.
Le Claire
List price: $648,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
House size: 3,410 square feet
Listing agent: Regen Johnson, regenjohnson.ruhlhomes.com