Samina Abdullah of Pleasant Valley High School has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of Iowa 2017.
Distinguished Young Women of Iowa (formerly America's Junior Miss) is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.
Abdullah will represent Iowa in the DYW National Final competition in June in Mobile, Alabama.
The program is the country’s largest and oldest scholarship program for high school girls. It helps thousands of young women pay for college and gain skills in public speaking, interviewing and building interpersonal relationships.
As part of the program, Abdullah participated in life skills training and community service activities. The competition is based on scholastics, interview, public speaking, fitness and talent.