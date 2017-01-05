Ali Staver
AGE: 17
GRADE: 12
SCHOOL: Pleasant Valley High School
SPORT: Bowling
COACH'S REASON FOR THE NOMINATION: "Ali Staver for the girls varsity shot a nice 350 series at our last meet," said coach Pat Meyer.
ATHLETE'S REACTION TO BEING NOMINATED: "I am honored to be nominated for this and proud to be representing the Pleasant Valley Bowling Team. It’s nice to see that bowling got some recognition because it’s not that common of a sport, but it’s a lot of fun and we have great coaches."
ATHLETE'S PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: "After high school I will be attending Eastern Michigan to continue both my swimming career and education."
ADVICE TO SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO BOWL: "Just try it. I just tried it out because I knew it would be really fun and it’s really cool to see how far you can grow at something that you used to just do for fun."