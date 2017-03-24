A football player who also happens to be a magician and an “America’s Got Talent” finalist will take center stage in Bettendorf March 31 in a fundraiser for Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities.
Jon Dorenbos, “America’s Got Talent“ finalist, magician, Philadelphia Eagles player, and survivor of a traumatic childhood, will perform a 45-minute magic show blended with a motivational talk.
“We do a big event like this every year,” said Joy McMeekan, development director for the club. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the eighth year for doing this type of event.”
Event planners thought Dorenbos had “a really neat story that would resonate with a lot of people,” she said.
Dorenbos had an unstable childhood: In August 1992, when he was 12, his father murdered his mother. His father was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
After the completion of his father’s trial, Dorenbos and his sister, Kristina, moved in with a temporary foster family so the siblings could finish their respective school years. After that the two moved from Woodinville, Washington, to Garden Grove, California, to live with an aunt.
Dorenbos became interested in magic just before his 13th birthday. He spent all day practicing and rehearsing in front of the mirror. His aunt had a friend who was a magician and who became his mentor.
Dorenbos graduated from the University of Texas, El Paso, with a business degree. The Buffalo Bills picked him up as a free agent in 2003. He has played for the Tennessee Titans and now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, entering his 14th season in the NFL.
When he isn’t performing magic or playing football, he hosts a television show with the Eagles -- he earned Emmy Awards for his work in 2008 and 2015. In 2008, he was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award, which honors NFL players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates.
Previously, the events have been luncheons. The evening event was planned so that families could attend and the VIP part of the evening could be “a little more special,” McMeekan said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun night."