The American Legion Riders, Chapter 154, Bettendorf, recently elected officers for the 2017 program year. They are: Tom Kunde, president; David Hildebrandt, vice president; Joyce Kunde, secretary; Julie Jones, finance; Ken Drechsler, run coordinator; Jennifer Chitwood, membership, Jim Braafhart, sergeant at arms, Todd Capps, assistant sergeant at arms, Darrell Glanton, chaplain, Paul Jones, judge advocate.
The American Legion Riders is comprised of members of the American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. The purpose of the group, as a motorcycle association, is to participate in parades and other ceremonies in keeping with the aims and purposes of the American Legion. The group holds events throughout the year supporting the community and area veterans. During the past program year, the group; performed 1,305 volunteer service hours, donated $3,375, and rode 8,676 miles in support of charitable functions.
For more information, contact Tom Kunde at 563-949-6910 or visit the American Legion Riders - Chapter 154 - IA on Facebook.