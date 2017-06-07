Family Resources will host the 10th annual DOVE Golf Tournament Friday, June 9, at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. The DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) tournament raises funds to support Family Resources’ domestic violence services in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with an address from a domestic abuse survivor at 8 a.m. Shotgun starts the tournament at 9 a.m. A silent auction and raffle will be open until the awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for a hole-in-one and longest drive for men and for women.
New this year is the opportunity to register all male teams. Male, female and co-ed teams are welcome. Register online at famres.org/calendar.
For 24-hour free crisis line response, please call 866-921-3354. For more information, visit famres.org.