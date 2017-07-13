This modern two-bedroom side-by-side ranch style condominium has a garage, vaulted ceilings, sky lights in the kitchen and neutral colors throughout. A large office with a half-bath offers a bit of room to spread out. The basement is ready to be finished by the buyer. The ample back yard provides a tranquil setting with lovely landscaping and a pond. There are no association fees. Although the address is Davenport, students will attend Bettendorf schools.

6611 Somerset Road

Davenport

List price: $299,900

Bedrooms: 2-3

Bathrooms:

Square footage: 2,260

Listing agent: Kristi DeCoster, kw.com/kw/agent/kristi-decoster

