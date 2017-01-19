Elementary art students from the Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf school districts will have their artwork featured at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, as part of the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition.
"It’s such a special opportunity for these young aspiring artists to have the chance to showcase their talents to not only their friends and family, but to all visitors at the Figge,” said Director of Education Melissa Mohr.
The work of students from Pleasant Valley Schools will be exhibited Feb. 18-26, with a recognition ceremony at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 26. The work of students from Bettendorf Schools will be exhibited April 1-9, with recognition ceremonies at 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m. April 2.
Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12. Admission is free to Figge members and institutional members, and free to all on Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.