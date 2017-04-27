At Bettendorf High School, soccer is a family affair.
Soccer Coach Benjamin Pennington’s current varsity team features two sets of siblings — Zach and George Elias and Jack and Sam Dunn — and had recently featured a third, Seth and Eli Ward, until Seth decided not to play this season.
But in his 36 years of coaching in Bettendorf, Pennington also has coached at least four fathers of players on the current roster, and three of his assistant coaches, Les Pritchard, Nick Meyers and Dave Gamble.
“What does it mean? I guess it just means I’ve been around a long time,” Pennington said with a chuckle. “I’ve been lucky to be doing something I love for a long time and I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of good players and good people, and a lot of fathers and sons, brothers and families. I’m happy to have been a part of their lives, as soccer players and as people.”
So how has time changed Pennington?
“I think he was a lot tougher then, when he was coaching us, than he is today,” Pritchard said, with a smile. “I think throughout the years he’s had great athletes and great teams, and there’s always been a good sense of camaraderie, and there still is.”
What’s been the secret of his success, according to his assistant and former player?
“He’s always been able to connect with the kids on some level, to get through to them,” Pritchard said. “It was like that when I was playing and it’s like that this year. We’ve got a great group of kids, there’s really good chemistry here, and I think a lot of that reflects on (Pennington).”
That also reflects a flexibility and evolution that’s a necessity for any soccer coach of more vintage than a decade or two. Soccer has exploded in the United States since Pennington began coaching in 1982. It’s erupted from a fringe sport enjoyed in mostly metropolitan areas, with Midwestern teams made up predominantly of first- and second-generation children of immigrants from countries where "futbol" is king, to one of the most popular sports among children and teens, with dozens of clubs and traveling teams thriving across the country from cities to rural areas.
“It’s definitely become much more evolved and the talent level is much higher,” Pennington said. “Kids today are so much more evolved in their skill levels. They start playing at a much younger age and you’ve got kids on clubs who are playing and practicing year around. It’s much more competitive.”
But Pennington was quick to add some things haven’t changed.
“No matter what, it all comes down to working hard, practicing and having a good attitude,” he said. “That’s the same now as it was then.”
Pennington has seen many second- and third-generation players coming from parents he coached, as well as those of parents who played for other teams in high school and beyond.
“There’s a definite advantage to that, I think you can definitely tell the kids whose parents played and whose parents have been working with them and coaching them since they were younger,” Pennington said. “I think it’s a combination of having a lot of support from their parents, which is always important, and having kids who are used to being coached and are easy to work with, who fit in well with the team.”
The increased competition can also make for some difficult choices, Pennington said.
“Now you’ve got so many kids coming from so many different clubs and traveling teams and we only have 11 starting spots, so it makes for some tough competition for those spots,” he said. “I think that’s changed a lot in all the years I’ve been coaching. When I first started out, we were competing a lot more with other sports and we had a lot of multi-sport athletes, a lot of track and field runners and basketball players, you didn’t see anywhere near as many kids who were just playing soccer year around. Or kids who were coming up playing soccer from the time they were young.”
Some of the current players said they’d been playing since they were 4 and 5 years old and a few admitted they grew up looking forward to playing for Pennington.
“I remember hearing coach talk a lot about soccer when he was teaching us (Pennington also is a history teacher at Bettendorf Middle School), then I became a ball boy for the team, and now I’m playing on the team,” said Zach Elias, 17. “And our dad played for him too, so we kind of grew up looking forward to playing on the team. So, it’s really cool.”
There's also the experience of the siblings playing alongside familiar teammates – their brothers.
“It’s definitely fun, it’s definitely a good thing,” said Jack Dunn, 18. “We’ve been playing with and against each other throughout the years and it’s nice to be on the same field together playing for the same team.”
“It’s really awesome getting to play with my brother, it’s really cool having these moments with him on the field,” said George Elias, 15. “When we’re in the game together, we have a really good connection, we can usually tell what each other is going to do because we’re so used to playing together. You know something good is going to happen.”
Regardless of the scoreboard.
“Win or lose, it’s nice to experience that together with your brother,” Jack Dunn said. “We win together, we celebrate together, or if we lose, it’s a different kind of thing to share. Either way, it’s great to be on the same team, giving your all.”
Which is exactly the lesson Pennington hopes to leave with his players.
“Ultimately, it’s not just the lessons learned on the field, but those off the field and those they bring with them off the field that are important,” he said.
Sometimes, that positive experience brings those players back, with their families, to share in that legacy.
“I’m always honored to be a part of these kids’ lives,” Pennington said. “It’s a special thing to me to have been able to coach so many players and then have them bring their sons to me to coach them too. That means a lot to me.”